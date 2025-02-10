Hans needs your help yet again in “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” a main quest involving Trosky Castle. First, you need to use the power of alchemy to save somebody else. Here’s how to make Fever Tonic in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Fever Tonic Recipe Location

Screenshot by The Escapist

The recipe for Fever Tonic is in the Surgeon’s Workshop in Trosky’s Castle. You have two possible ways to get into the workshop. The first one is to sneak into the workshop. The second is using the power of words to convince the chamberlain that you’ll make him a digestive potion to help his stomach, which results in him giving you access to the workshop.

If you don’t want to sneak into the kitchen, then complete the objectives of “For Whom the Bell Tolls” through delivering the horseshoe. Then, return to the forge and speak with Cook Fanka. If you offer to help her with her locked chest, she leads you to the noble’s kitchen. When you walk into the kitchen behind her, you can see the chamberlain hunched over in pain. Speak with him and mention his health, then try to pass skill checks to convince him you can help, which grants you access to the Surgeon’s Workshop. If you have or craft a digestive potion alongside the fever tonic and return to the chamberlain, he’ll let you meet Thomas.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the event that your skill checks failed, you need to steal some food, leave the kitchen, and head to the other side of the courtyard where there’s another set of stairs heading to a door on your right. This leads to the kitchen you’re allowed to use, but a guard is there. Talk to him and give him the food you stole, then he leaves the kitchen. From here, you can sneak upstairs to find the Surgeon’s Workshop, where you find his journal on the bookshelf. Pick it up, read it, and use the station in the room to brew your potions.

How to Brew Fever Tonic

Screenshot by The Escapist

The herbs for this potion are already set up on the surgeon’s station. So, you can put your book on the page for Fever Tonicum and get started. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Pour wine into the cauldron. Add 3 handfuls of Feverfew. Lower the cauldron and boil for 2 turn of the sandglass. Grind a handful of Elderberry Leaves with the mortar and pestle. Add the ground Elderberry Leaves. Add 2 handfuls of Ginger. Grab a phial from the bottom left shelf of the station, under the wine. Distill the tonic using the Still.

If you don’t succeed the first time, don’t worry. You have plenty of herbs to work with, and there are more in the chest in the room. However, since you’ve brewed at least one potion before this point, it shouldn’t be too difficult to craft.

That covers how to make fever tonic in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. With the fever tonic, you need to get to Thomas. If you made a digestive potion for the chamberlain and have his trust, return to him with both potions. If not, use the noble’s kitchen to sneak up to the chapel to find Thomas and his sister, Adele. Speak with Adele to finish the quest.

