How to Make Iceberg in Little Alchemy 2

A slab of ice big enough to slay the Titanic
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: May 20, 2024 08:03 pm

If you’re trying to put a little ice in your salt water, you’ll want to make an iceberg. Here’s how to make an iceberg in Little Alchemy 2.

How to Create Iceberg in Little Alchemy 2

image of three elements in little alchemy 2: sea, antarctica, iceberg
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Icebergs are the pinnacle of frozen water, so it makes sense that to make an iceberg in Little Alchemy 2, you need to combine the sea with Antarctica. The fastest way to make an iceberg with a fresh game is through 16 combinations. Let’s dive in.

Element 1Element 2Result
WaterWaterPuddle
PuddlePuddlePond
PondPondLake
LakeLakeSea
EarthEarthLand
LandLandContinent
ContinentContinentPlanet
PlanetAirAtmosphere
AtmosphereWaterCloud
CloudWaterRain
FireFireEnergy
EnergyEarthEarthquake
EarthquakeEarthMountain
MountainRainSnow
SnowContinentAntarctica
AntarcticaSeaIceberg

And just like that, you have an iceberg! But there are also a few other ways to get it if you already have a few elements in your spell book. Alternative ways to make iceberg in Little Alchemy 2 include:

Element 1Element 2Result
SeaIceIceberg
SeaArcticIceberg
OceanIceIceberg
OceanAntarcticaIceberg
OceanArcticIceberg

If you don’t have ocean in your repertoire, simply combine the sea with sea again to get it. The Arctic is a little harder to get, as it requires combining cold with the sea or ocean.

Once you have an iceberg, you can make a few more interesting combinations. The most notable of which is the Titanic, which can be made by combining the iceberg with boat, steamboat, or legend. Each of these combinations will give you that doomed ship.

Little Alchemy 2 is available now on PC. For more crafting games, check out our guide on how to make all recipes and combinations in Infinite Craft or find out how to unblock Infinite Craft so you can play it anywhere.   

Little Alchemy 2
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.