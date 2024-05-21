How to Make Iceberg in Little Alchemy 2

If you’re trying to put a little ice in your salt water, you’ll want to make an iceberg. Here’s how to make an iceberg in Little Alchemy 2.

How to Create Iceberg in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Icebergs are the pinnacle of frozen water, so it makes sense that to make an iceberg in Little Alchemy 2, you need to combine the sea with Antarctica. The fastest way to make an iceberg with a fresh game is through 16 combinations. Let’s dive in.

Element 1 Element 2 Result Water Water Puddle Puddle Puddle Pond Pond Pond Lake Lake Lake Sea Earth Earth Land Land Land Continent Continent Continent Planet Planet Air Atmosphere Atmosphere Water Cloud Cloud Water Rain Fire Fire Energy Energy Earth Earthquake Earthquake Earth Mountain Mountain Rain Snow Snow Continent Antarctica Antarctica Sea Iceberg

And just like that, you have an iceberg! But there are also a few other ways to get it if you already have a few elements in your spell book. Alternative ways to make iceberg in Little Alchemy 2 include:

Element 1 Element 2 Result Sea Ice Iceberg Sea Arctic Iceberg Ocean Ice Iceberg Ocean Antarctica Iceberg Ocean Arctic Iceberg

If you don’t have ocean in your repertoire, simply combine the sea with sea again to get it. The Arctic is a little harder to get, as it requires combining cold with the sea or ocean.

Once you have an iceberg, you can make a few more interesting combinations. The most notable of which is the Titanic, which can be made by combining the iceberg with boat, steamboat, or legend. Each of these combinations will give you that doomed ship.

Little Alchemy 2 is available now on PC. For more crafting games, check out our guide on how to make all recipes and combinations in Infinite Craft or find out how to unblock Infinite Craft so you can play it anywhere.

