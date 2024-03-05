Infinite Craft will let you make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft. But what if you want to make Infinity itself? Thanks to this web-based crafting game, that too is within your grasp. Here’s how to make Infinity in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Infinity in Infinite Craft
You can make Infinity in just seventeen steps and then combine it with whatever else you choose. This recipe comes courtesy of the Infinite Craft Solver, which you can find here. Here’s how to make Infinity in Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Water + Water = Lake
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
- Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
- Steam + Stonehenge = Time
- Lake + Time = Aeon
- Aeon + Time = Eternity
- Aeon + Eternity = Forever
- Forever + Lake = Infinity
Once you’ve got Infinity, provided you’ve not gone power-mad and tried to conquer all of existence, try putting it together with other things in your crafting bank. Here’s what I ended up creating using Infinity in Infinite Craft:
- Infinity + Jet = Time Machine
- Infinity + Iron Man = Thanos
- Infinity + Igloo = Inuit
- Infinity + Man = God
- Infinity + Marriage = Divorce
- Infinity + Lightsaber = Yoda
And that’s how to make Infinity in Infinite Craft. Yes, Infinity can be your gateway to the whole Avengers universe, though I didn’t take it further than Iron Man and Thanos myself. I’m sure you’ll figure out how to protect the universe and create the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, though. There’s also the chance that you can end up with Buzz Lightyear, but I’m not sure how to get Beyond just yet.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.