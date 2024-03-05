Infinite Craft will let you make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft. But what if you want to make Infinity itself? Thanks to this web-based crafting game, that too is within your grasp. Here’s how to make Infinity in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Infinity in Infinite Craft

You can make Infinity in just seventeen steps and then combine it with whatever else you choose. This recipe comes courtesy of the Infinite Craft Solver, which you can find here. Here’s how to make Infinity in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Water + Water = Lake

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Lake + Water = Ocean

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Lava + Sea = Stone

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Lake + Time = Aeon

Aeon + Time = Eternity

Aeon + Eternity = Forever

Forever + Lake = Infinity

Once you’ve got Infinity, provided you’ve not gone power-mad and tried to conquer all of existence, try putting it together with other things in your crafting bank. Here’s what I ended up creating using Infinity in Infinite Craft:

Infinity + Jet = Time Machine

Infinity + Iron Man = Thanos

Infinity + Igloo = Inuit

Infinity + Man = God

Infinity + Marriage = Divorce

Infinity + Lightsaber = Yoda

And that’s how to make Infinity in Infinite Craft. Yes, Infinity can be your gateway to the whole Avengers universe, though I didn’t take it further than Iron Man and Thanos myself. I’m sure you’ll figure out how to protect the universe and create the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, though. There’s also the chance that you can end up with Buzz Lightyear, but I’m not sure how to get Beyond just yet.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!