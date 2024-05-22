One of the many joys in Little Alchemy 2 is discovering new basic elements, such as Metal, which end up opening a whole new world of possibilities for your future crafts. And its recipe is quite easy to complete, so here’s what you need for it.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Metal in Little Alchemy 2

Metal can be obtained by combining Fire and Stone together. As Fire is another of the four basic elements you start the game with, you only need to complete a small chain of combinations to get your hands on Stone. Here’s the quickest method to get the final product.

Element 1 Element 2 Result Air Air Pressure Pressure Earth Stone Fire Stone Metal

Screenshot by The Escapist

Yeah, it is as simple as that! With just a few correct combinations, you can get this very useful item in your hands, and start making new combinations out of it. Metal is quite volatile, after all.

Related: How to Make Time in Little Alchemy 2

Recipes that Use Metal in Little Alchemy 2

While this is one of the most used elements in the game, a few combinations are noteworthy, and, therefore, you should know more about them if you’re looking to get as many items as possible. Here are some of the most interesting and useful Metal combinations in Little Alchemy 2.

Element 1 Element 2 Result Metal Bat Plane Metal Wheel Car Metal Earth Plow Metal Glass Mirror Metal Glass Glasses Metal Lightning Electricity Metal Human Tool Metal Life Robot Metal Ash Steel Metal Rope Chain Metal Hammer Bell

Try out some of these if you’re bored or just trying to make the most out of your little personal alchemy shelter. Or if you want to get a different starting point, creating Life is also a good (and pretty easy) option to follow.

And that’s how to make Metal in Little Alchemy 2.

Little Alchemy 2 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more