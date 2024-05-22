Category:
Video Games
How to Make Metal in Little Alchemy 2

The element, not the music genre
Patrick Souza
Published: May 22, 2024

One of the many joys in Little Alchemy 2 is discovering new basic elements, such as Metal, which end up opening a whole new world of possibilities for your future crafts. And its recipe is quite easy to complete, so here’s what you need for it.

How to Get Metal in Little Alchemy 2

Metal can be obtained by combining Fire and Stone together. As Fire is another of the four basic elements you start the game with, you only need to complete a small chain of combinations to get your hands on Stone. Here’s the quickest method to get the final product.

Element 1Element 2Result
AirAirPressure
PressureEarthStone
FireStoneMetal
Obtaining metal in Little Alchemy 2
Yeah, it is as simple as that! With just a few correct combinations, you can get this very useful item in your hands, and start making new combinations out of it. Metal is quite volatile, after all.

Recipes that Use Metal in Little Alchemy 2

While this is one of the most used elements in the game, a few combinations are noteworthy, and, therefore, you should know more about them if you’re looking to get as many items as possible. Here are some of the most interesting and useful Metal combinations in Little Alchemy 2.

Element 1Element 2Result
MetalBatPlane
MetalWheelCar
MetalEarthPlow
MetalGlassMirror
MetalGlassGlasses
MetalLightningElectricity
MetalHumanTool
MetalLifeRobot
MetalAshSteel
MetalRopeChain
MetalHammerBell

Try out some of these if you’re bored or just trying to make the most out of your little personal alchemy shelter. Or if you want to get a different starting point, creating Life is also a good (and pretty easy) option to follow.

And that’s how to make Metal in Little Alchemy 2.

Little Alchemy 2 is available now.

Little Alchemy 2
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.