It’s hard starting off in a new town as the new farmer, especially when you only have a few coins in your pocket. Here’s how to make money fast in Fields of Mistria.

How To Make Money Fast in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria is a tough place to make money as a new farmer, especially since seeds are so expensive. But you can quickly turn those meager dimes in your pocket into an absolutely ridiculous amount of cash with the correct steps.

Let’s Get Fishing

In the early game, those steps are:

Fish for a day

Purchase seeds

Repeat

Early on in the game, before you can afford the best seeds, the most consistent way to get money is through fishing. The fishing minigame is Mistria is especially easy (I’m not complaining) and you can get between 30 – 90 gold per fish you snag, with the biggest fish getting you the most amount of gold.

The best way to farm fish is to go to the three ponds on the Eastern Road, fish out any middle and large size fish, return to the map just north of your farm, and then re-enter Eastern Roads. This will cause the fish to respawn, maximizing your time.

Time to Start Planting!

Next, your goal is to be able to purchase the plants with the highest profit rate, which consistently cost 300 gold in Nora’s general shop. Those plants are:

Peas in spring

Tea in summer

Onions in fall

Snow peas in winter

These plants are an absolute money pile because they regrow throughout that season, meaning you only have to purchase them once to reap the benefits for all 30 days. Most of these plants, except for onions, have a simplistic recipe that you can cook on your stove to further maximize your profits.

I highly recommend grabbing as many water chestnuts as you can in the spring, fall, and summer, as the snow pea recipe in winter requires them.

The best structure for your plant plots is either a row of 1×4, 3×3, or 6×6. This is because you can upgrade your water can and charge it up by using the ‘T’ button to quickly water that number of squares. Time and stamina are everything in Mistria, and this will save you a lot of the former.

Let’s Level Those Abilities

Next up, we’ll want to level up your abilities. Abilities, which can be leveled by speaking to the dragon statue on our farm, are an absolute gamechanger. For farming, you can eventually reach a point where you’re getting stamina orbs, free seeds, and even dishes that use the plant’s ingredients. This completely erases the stamina problem and increases your profit by a tidy amount.

The easiest way to level your abilities in Mistria is to go into the mines. Each time you break a rock, there’s a chance you’ll get an ability point. And because there’s so many gosh darn rocks, you’ll likely be swimming in them before the day Is over. I recommend leveling your mining and combat abilities first as the dragon statue in the mine, as they’ll make the process much faster.

Likewise, try to level up your mining gear when you can, as your pickaxe can go from taking three swings to break a rock to one, further increasing your ability point turnaround.

Unfortunately, you’ll likely find that leveling points in farming and fishing are especially slow compared to mining, blacksmithing, or cooking. If you have extra stamina at the end of the day and don’t want to fish, you can opt to hoe the same spot over and over to increase your farming level however slowly.

Don’t Forget the Quests!

While you might spend most of your time in the mine power leveling, there’s one thing you should never forget. And that’s the quests and museum! Turning in quests and donating to the museum is one of the fastest earliest ways to increase your ranking in the town, and this is important because each time you reach a new tier, you’ll get a stamina potion. A stamina potion will permanently increase how much energy you have in the game, which is an absolute godsend.

Likewise, completing the major quest campaigns will give you access to more facilities, like breeding, which is essential for the next step.

Making Money in End Game

So! Once you’ve reached the end of year one, you’ll likely have a nice little dragon hoard of gold. That’s where the end game moneymakers start happening.

I recommend purchasing as many 300 gold seeds as you can at the start of the season, in increments of six. This is to ensure you can take full advantage of the silver watering can’s range, which can water at 3 x 6 when fully charged. I opt for around 180 seeds each season and get a turnaround of 20k – 25k each time I harvest.

The abilities you should prioritize for farming are stamina return, seed spawns, and dish spawns. Sell most of the dishes you get but keep some to replenish your own stamina, as watering so many fields will deplete nearly your entire bar.

Next, you’ll want to start breeding. Breeding is the slowest way of making money in Fields of Mistria, but like the 300 gold seeds, it will eventually be worth it. Each animal you purchase will produce a product every three days, and when given a treat purchased from Hayden, it can breed. The offspring is always worth more than the treats you purchased, and by breeding your animals, you can consistently get higher and higher tiers of color, which range from basic (tier 1) to seasonal (tier 6). The higher the tier color, the more the newborn will sell for. And rarer animals, like horses, are more valuable. Though, of course, raising it to adulthood will net you more money.

Getting an animal to a heart rating of 10 will cause it to start dropping gold-rated products, which are worth around three times as much as the standard product it drops. Those products can then be further refined at the mill to make even more profit. This means that you should put in the effort to pet and feed the animals you intend to keep by hand until they’re at ten hearts, which is a time sink. But once they’ve reached ten hearts, you can fill their trough and reap the benefits with minimal effort but long-term profit that will sustain you for the rest of your playthrough.

The combination of gold-rated animal products and the tidy sum you get from farming will turn Fields of Mistria into a trust fund baby simulator, where you can outright purchase pretty much anything you want, focus on making your farm cute, and turning the town into your own personal harem. And wasn’t that our goal all along?

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

