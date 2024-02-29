Category:
How to Make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft

Seth Lowe
Published: Feb 29, 2024 07:12 am
Where are all the new Sailor Moon video games from Naoko Takeuchi, Toei, and Bandai Namco on consoles, PC, and mobile, and why are there no games?

If you’re looking to get the Sailor Guardian of love and justice in your web browser, it’s almost as easy as shouting “Moon Prism Power, Make Up!” Here’s how to make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft.

You can make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft through a few different crafting recipes, but the easiest way to get Sailor Moon is to combine Anime with Water. Water is one of the starting elements when you first boot up Infinite Craft, so the real challenge here is to figure out how to make Anime. Here’s the recipe you’ll need to follow:

Recipe to make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Make Anime

To make Anime, and subsequently Sailor Moon, you’ll need to combine Japan and America:

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Water + Lake = Ocean
  • Earth + Ocean = Island
  • Island + Island = Continent
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Continent + Mountain = Asia
  • Asia + Island = Japan
  • Continent + Lake = America
  • America + Japan = Anime

How to Make Sailor Moon

To make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft, you now only need to combine Anime and Water:

  • Anime + Water = Sailor Moon

And once you have Sailor Moon in hand, you can make all the other titles for our favorite magical girl’s various incarnations as well as her beau and lunar kingdom:

  • Sailor Moon + Royalty = Princess Serenity
  • Princess Serenity + Monarchy = Queen Serenity
  • Queen Serenity + Sailor Moon = Neo Queen Serenity
  • Neo Queen Serenity + Tokyo = Crystal Tokyo
  • Queen Serenity + Kingdom = Moon Kingdom
  • Moon Kingdom + Prince = Prince Endymion
  • Prince Endymion + Mask = Tuxedo Mask

You can also go way out in left field and combine Sailor Moon with Kingdom to make Kingdom Hearts—an entirely separate IP, but an interesting combination nonetheless.

How to Make the Sailor Scouts in Infinite Craft

The recipe to make the various Sailor Scouts from Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by The Escapist

Now that you have Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft, you can make the rest of the Sailor Scouts and many more side characters from the show as well. Most of them involve combining “Sailor Moon” with whatever planet or terminology a Sailor Scout is associated with, but many of them have multiple combinations that can be used to achieve the same result. Below are some of the recipes we’ve found:

  • Sailor Moon + Sailor = Sailor Senshi
  • Sailor Moon + Water = Sailor Mercury
  • Sailor Moon + Fire = Sailor Mars
  • Sailor Moon + Love = Sailor Venus
  • Sailor Moon + Lightning = Sailor Jupiter
  • Sailor Moon + Saturn = Sailor Saturn
  • Sailor Moon + Uranus = Sailor Uranus
  • Sailor Moon + Neptune = Sailor Neptune
  • Sailor Moon + Pluto = Sailor Pluto
  • Sailor Moon + Cosmos = Sailor Cosmos
  • Sailor Moon + Chaos = Sailor Chaos
  • Sailor Moon + Vegetable = Sailor V
  • Sailor Moon + Child = Sailor Mini Moon
  • Princess Serenity + Child = Chibiusa
  • Chibiusa + Baby = Chibi Chibi

Of course, there are so many more Sailor Moon recipes out there that we have yet to stumble on, so be sure to get creative and make what you can. To help you get started, you may want to check out our guide to some of the basic recipes we’ve found in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Seth Lowe
Seth is a freelance writer at the Escapist. An avid Nintendo lover and a true Pokemon master, surely you'll find him glued to a Game Boy no matter where he is. You can also find contributions of his work on other gaming sites such as Prima Games, Gamepur, and TheGamer.