If you’re looking to get the Sailor Guardian of love and justice in your web browser, it’s almost as easy as shouting “Moon Prism Power, Make Up!” Here’s how to make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft

You can make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft through a few different crafting recipes, but the easiest way to get Sailor Moon is to combine Anime with Water. Water is one of the starting elements when you first boot up Infinite Craft, so the real challenge here is to figure out how to make Anime. Here’s the recipe you’ll need to follow:



How to Make Anime

To make Anime, and subsequently Sailor Moon, you’ll need to combine Japan and America:

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Island + Island = Continent

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Continent + Mountain = Asia

Asia + Island = Japan

Continent + Lake = America

America + Japan = Anime

How to Make Sailor Moon

To make Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft, you now only need to combine Anime and Water:

Anime + Water = Sailor Moon

And once you have Sailor Moon in hand, you can make all the other titles for our favorite magical girl’s various incarnations as well as her beau and lunar kingdom:

Sailor Moon + Royalty = Princess Serenity

Princess Serenity + Monarchy = Queen Serenity

Queen Serenity + Sailor Moon = Neo Queen Serenity

Neo Queen Serenity + Tokyo = Crystal Tokyo

Queen Serenity + Kingdom = Moon Kingdom

Moon Kingdom + Prince = Prince Endymion

Prince Endymion + Mask = Tuxedo Mask

You can also go way out in left field and combine Sailor Moon with Kingdom to make Kingdom Hearts—an entirely separate IP, but an interesting combination nonetheless.

How to Make the Sailor Scouts in Infinite Craft



Now that you have Sailor Moon in Infinite Craft, you can make the rest of the Sailor Scouts and many more side characters from the show as well. Most of them involve combining “Sailor Moon” with whatever planet or terminology a Sailor Scout is associated with, but many of them have multiple combinations that can be used to achieve the same result. Below are some of the recipes we’ve found:

Sailor Moon + Sailor = Sailor Senshi

Sailor Moon + Water = Sailor Mercury

Sailor Moon + Fire = Sailor Mars

Sailor Moon + Love = Sailor Venus

Sailor Moon + Lightning = Sailor Jupiter

Sailor Moon + Saturn = Sailor Saturn

Sailor Moon + Uranus = Sailor Uranus

Sailor Moon + Neptune = Sailor Neptune

Sailor Moon + Pluto = Sailor Pluto

Sailor Moon + Cosmos = Sailor Cosmos

Sailor Moon + Chaos = Sailor Chaos

Sailor Moon + Vegetable = Sailor V

Sailor Moon + Child = Sailor Mini Moon

Princess Serenity + Child = Chibiusa

Chibiusa + Baby = Chibi Chibi

Of course, there are so many more Sailor Moon recipes out there that we have yet to stumble on, so be sure to get creative and make what you can. To help you get started, you may want to check out our guide to some of the basic recipes we’ve found in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!