School isn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t useful to everyone in the right situations. One of those situations is Infinite Craft, where players can create new elements by combining two other ones. Here’s how to make School in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make School in Infinite Craft

Most gamers probably don’t want to think about school. For the younger ones, it’s one of the few things that keeps them from grabbing their controller or mouse, along with their mom and chores. And for the older ones, school may not have been a good time, with video games serving as an escape from everyday life. Either way, you can get the most out of School by making it in Infinite Craft.

Unfortunately, just like waiting for the final bell of the day, the process for getting School in Infinite Craft is long. However, once you finish all the steps, it will feel like you aced a test you had no business passing. Here’s how to make School in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Ocean + Pollen = Coral

Team + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Plant + Tempest = Tree

Coral + Venus Flytrap = Coral Reef

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Lava + Sea = Stone

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore

Coral Reef + Steam = Fish

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile

Fish + Lake = Fishing

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Crocodile + Stonehenge = Dinosaur

Fishing + Wind = Kite

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg

Kite + Stone = Paper

Glass + Lake = Mirror

Tempest + Water = Tsunami

Mountain + Wind = Avalanche

Egg + Egg = Bird

Mirror + Paper = Reflection

Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster

Bird + Bird = Flock

Disaster + Reflection = Learning

Flock + Flock = Herd

Herd + Learning = School

Related: How to Make Sandbox in Infinite Craft

And that’s how to make School in Infinite Craft. With the ability to further your education, you’ll be able to make College, Hogwarts, and University.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!