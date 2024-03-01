Category:
How to Make School in Infinite Craft

Published: Mar 1, 2024
School in Infinite Craft.

School isn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t useful to everyone in the right situations. One of those situations is Infinite Craft, where players can create new elements by combining two other ones. Here’s how to make School in Infinite Craft.

How to Make School in Infinite Craft

Most gamers probably don’t want to think about school. For the younger ones, it’s one of the few things that keeps them from grabbing their controller or mouse, along with their mom and chores. And for the older ones, school may not have been a good time, with video games serving as an escape from everyday life. Either way, you can get the most out of School by making it in Infinite Craft.

Unfortunately, just like waiting for the final bell of the day, the process for getting School in Infinite Craft is long. However, once you finish all the steps, it will feel like you aced a test you had no business passing. Here’s how to make School in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Ocean + Pollen = Coral
  • Team + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Plant + Tempest = Tree
  • Coral + Venus Flytrap = Coral Reef
  • Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  • Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore
  • Coral Reef + Steam = Fish
  • Dust + Volcano = Ash
  • Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  • Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile
  • Fish + Lake = Fishing
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Crocodile + Stonehenge = Dinosaur
  • Fishing + Wind = Kite
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg
  • Kite + Stone = Paper
  • Glass + Lake = Mirror
  • Tempest + Water = Tsunami
  • Mountain + Wind = Avalanche
  • Egg + Egg = Bird
  • Mirror + Paper = Reflection
  • Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster
  • Bird + Bird = Flock
  • Disaster + Reflection = Learning
  • Flock + Flock = Herd
  • Herd + Learning = School

And that’s how to make School in Infinite Craft. With the ability to further your education, you’ll be able to make College, Hogwarts, and University.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

