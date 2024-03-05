Want to get messy with Infinite Craft and spread a little ooze around? Then, you’ll want to know how to make Slime in Infinite Craft. I’ve got the solution.

How to Make Slime in Infinite Craft

As you might expect, the Infinite Craft recipe for Slime is a little nasty, involving mucus, allergies, and more. But follow these eight steps, and you’ll have your own messy creation, ready to mash up with whatever else is in your inventory:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Water = Mud

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Dust = Pollen

Pollen + Wind = Allergy

Allergy + Allergy = Sneeze

Sneeze + Mud = Mucus

Mucus + Mud = Slime

And there you have it, you’ve got Slime in your inventory. If you lose it, whether you move your PC or accidentally hit reset, just follow those steps again, and there you go, you’ll have Slime all over again.

So, what happens when you combine Slime with those other items? As with a lot of Infinite Craft pairings, the results can seem a little random. Here’s what happened when I mixed Slime with my other creations:

Slime + Elon Musk = Elon Slime

Slime + Mutant = Toxic

Slime + Slave Leia = Jabba

Slime + Sith = Darth Vader

Slime + Indiana Jones = Archaeologist

Slime + Ghost = Slimeghost

Slime + Shock = Slimy

Yes, that’s “Slimeghost.” I was 100% sure that Slime + Ghost would give me Slimer, but that wasn’t the case. I tried Ghostbuster and Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2016, but still no Slimer. There’s probably another route to get the little green gooey ghost, but I’ve yet to uncover it. And Slime + Ghostbuster also didn’t give me Peter Venkman, much to my disappointment.

Still, there’s plenty of fun to be had covering your creations with Slime, so go ahead and knock yourself out. You have nothing to lose but your dignity. And that’s exactly how to make Slime in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!