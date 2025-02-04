Stardew Valley is a game with many layers. Players can try their hand at tasks like farming, mining, and fishing. However, another way to collect goods throughout the game is to make your own provisions or preserves. Here’s how to make Spice Berry Jelly in Stardew Valley.

How To Get the Preserves Jar in Stardew Valley

The Preserves Jar, obtained as a reward after completing the Quality Crops Bundle in the Community Centre or after reaching farming level 4, is used to create Pickles, Caviar, Aged Roe, and Jelly.

Jelly can be made from either grown or foraged fruit. In Summer, if the Provisions Jar has been obtained, the player can make Spice Berry Jelly. Spice Berries can also be found in the Farm Cave during any season or grown in the Greenhouse with Summer Seeds.

To unlock the Preserves Jar via the Community Centre, the player must submit three out of four “gold quality” crops: pumpkins, melons, corn, and parsnips. Five fruits or vegetables must be given for the player’s three crops. For example – 5 Corn, 5 Pumpkins, and 5 Parsnips, but all must have the “gold quality” star.

Once the Preserves Jar is unlocked, making Spice Berry Jelly is a straightforward process.

How To Make Spice Berry Jelly in Stardew Valley

Gather Spice Berries: Look for them while exploring outdoors during the Summer season or the Farm Cave at any time. Placing a Spice Berry in a Seed Maker can also provide Summer Seeds to replant. Build a Preserves Jar: Crafting the jar once unlocked requires 50 Wood, 40 Stone, and 8 Coal. Completing the Quality Crops Bundle gives 1 Preserves Jar as a reward. Creating the Jelly: Place the Spice Berry in the Preserves Jar. The process takes roughly two to three in-game days (or 54 hours) to complete. To maximize efficiency, consider starting the process before a period of inactivity on your farm, such as sleeping or mining. The Preserves Jar will “pulse” as the Jelly is being made. Collect Your Jelly: Once finished, the Spice Berry Jelly icon will appear above the Preserves Jar and can be collected. The Jelly can then be consumed to replenish energy during other activities or sold for 160 gold.

Making Jelly is just another feather in a farmer’s cap when playing Stardew Valley, opening up more ways for the player to make their farm a lucrative enterprise and contribute to the vast world around them.

Stardew Valley is available now.

