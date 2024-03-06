Category:
How to Make Spider in Infinite Craft

If you’re an arachnophobe, this Infinite Craft recipe is not for you. But if you do have a fondness for eight-legged, web-building little creatures, here’s how to make Spider in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Spider in Infinite Craft

If you want to make Spider in Infinite Craft, it’ll take you just 10 steps. This solution is a trimmed-down version of one provided by the always handy Infinite Craft Solver. The IC Solver is great for finding recipes, but the solutions it hands out aren’t always the shortest, so I’ve given this one a tweak. Here, then, is how to make Spider in Infinite Craft.

  1. Wind + Earth = Dust
  2. Dust + Dust = Sand
  3. Sand + Wind = Sandstorm
  4. Sandstorm + Wind = Dust Storm
  5. Earth + Water = Plant
  6. Plant + Water = Swamp
  7. Swamp + Plant + Venus Flytrap
  8. Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap
  9. Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap + Flypaper
  10. Dust Trap + Flypaper = Spider

That’s all there is to it, and if you’ve already got some of those items made it might take you even fewer steps. Now you’ve got Spider, you can combine it with other items and see what you end up with. Naturally, the first thing I tried was to mix Spider and Man and I got.. Spider-Man! Then I combined it with Woman and got.. Black Widow? Well, at least they’re both Marvel characters.

Here are a few of the other combinations I tried, along with their results.

  • Spider + Voldemort = Aragog
  • Spider + Eve = Spider-Woman (I got there in the end)
  • Spider + Poison Ivy = Venom
  • Spider + Quicksand = Tarantula

Spider-Man and Multiverse also gave me Spider-Verse and, once I’d worked my way to Peter Parker, combining him with Pig gave me Spider-Man. Whether you’re a Spider-Man fan or not, try combining Spider with the items in your inventory and seeing with weird and wonderful Infinite Craft items you can make. And that’s how to make Spider in Infinite Craft.

