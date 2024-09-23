How To Make the Most Money in the GTA 5 Stock Market

While there are plenty of different ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto 5, the fastest and most efficient way of ensuring you can buy anything in the game is by mastering the stock market. Here’s the best method to make money in GTA 5‘s stock market.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the Stock Market in GTA 5

Before you can make those stacks of cold hard cash, you’re going to need to unlock the stock market in GTA 5. And you can do this in the first few hours. Once you meet Lester in the early game, you’ll need to complete a handful of missions with him before he’ll introduce the stock market to you.

The Best Stock Market Strategy in GTA 5

While you can try your hand at managing stocks and trades by yourself, Lester also gives you a foolproof way to navigate the market. This is through Lester Assassination Missions, which allow you to expertly buy and sell stocks for their maximum value. The Lester Assassination Missions are initially available for Franklin, and they start occurring right after Trevor moves to Los Santos.

Lester is a primary money-making source in GTA 5. Image via Rockstar Games

The basic premise of these missions requires you to buy a stock, assassinate an individual, then sell the stock at its highest price. Then, buy a competitor’s stock that’s guaranteed to rise based on your assassination.

You’re essentially manipulating the market by selling the stock that has started to drop because of the person you assassinated. Then, when that stock drops, you buy the stock of a rival company, which has happened to go up due to the other stock dropping.

Purchase the stock of the competitor of your assassination target

Kill your target

Sell the competitor stock for high returns

Purchase the assassinated person’s stock while it’s at an all time low

Wait until the stock rebounds

Sell that stock too

The best way to go about doing this is to invest all of your money into the stocks every time you buy them. This is the easiest way to maximize returns. However, for a majority of GTA 5, you won’t have enough money to dump into the market to receive a solid return. As such, you want to complete the first Lester Assassination Mission, called Hotel Assassination, and then wait to complete any more until after the main story in GTA 5 is complete.

By then, you’ll have a tidy sum of cash ready to spend. It’s well into the millions if you’ve managed your money correctly, so dump all of that into the stocks before and during each Lester Assassination Mission. Then, take it all out when the mission is complete, and you’ll have increased your net worth by a sizable margin each time.

Related: Best Salvage Yard Money Making Methods in GTA 5 Online

How To Complete Lester Assassination Missions in GTA 5

For a more detailed view of completing Lester Assassination Missions, check out the steps below:

Look at your mission log in GTA 5 and find the Lester Assassination Mission

Invest most, if not all of your money in the “Invest Before” stock that Lester has outlined for you. This stock can be in the BAWSAQ or LCN exchange. It’s wise to invest all of your money on all three characters, as Michael and Trevor can benefit as well even though you’re not completing the mission with them

Assassinate the specified target by any means necessary

After the assassination, wait until the stock has reached its highest price. A stock on the BAWSAQ reaches its highest price right after the assassination, while an LCN takes roughly one day of in-game time to peak

Once the stock has peaked, sell all of your holdings in it on every character you invested with

Then, invest all of your money into the “Invest After” stock that Lester has outlined for you

Finally, sell that stock when it reaches its peak. This time, the stocks will take longer to peak than they did after you completed the assassination.

If you want to skip time, you can sleep with any of the characters, but Trevor sleeps the longest. You can continue to sleep until the stock reaches its peak, essentially wasting no time for you to get your money

And that about sums up the Lester Assassination Missions in GTA 5. They’re the best way to make the most money on the stock market in the single-player mode, but remember, don’t start doing them until after you finish the main story. You’ll miss out on millions if you try and do them early.

GTA 5 is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy