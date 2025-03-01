When it comes to engaging in battle in Monster Hunter Wilds, knowing your entire arsenal of abilities is pivotal to victory. To take full control of the battle and the beast you’re up against, you’ll need to know how to mount it. Here’s how to mount in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

How To Mount a Monster in Monster Hunter Wilds

Screenshot by The Escapist

While wielding the best weapons and gear in Monster Hunter Wilds is undoubtedly important, knowing how to control the battle in every sense is your biggest priority. One of the ways you can do that is by mounting the monster itself to force it into traps, fights with other monsters, and powerful attacks from your allies.

There are a few different methods that you can use to perform a mount on a monster. However, successful execution on any of them generally comes down to timing, damage dealt, the monster’s overall resistance to mount attacks, and the weapon(s) you use.

Mounts can also be an effective strategy for both defeating and capturing monsters, depending on your motive and objectives.

Use High Cliffs or Ledges

Screenshot by The Escapist

The most straightforward method is to simply climb up to a cliffside that’s higher than the monster, if the environment you’re fighting in presents those geographical opportunities.

When you have the chance, auto-climb up the cliffside you want to attack from. Unless the monster is distracted by one of your allies (your Palico or other players), you’ll want to do this quickly before the monster follows you up the cliff.

Wait for the monster to approach the area beneath the ledge, and then leap onto it at the right moment. Make sure you use knife and weapon attacks while mounted to keep control as long as possible.

Related: How to Fix Monster Hunter Wilds Not Starting

Seikret Dismount Attack

Screenshot by The Escapist

This strategy involves performing a dismount attack from your Seikret while riding it in proximity to the monster.

It’s the ideal method for those who prefer ranged weapons such as the Bow. While dismounting from your Seikret, perform an aerial slash attack toward the monster and you then might have a chance to mount it right after.

Aerial Weapon Attacks

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is the optimal choice for players who prefer melee weapons, particularly the Insect Glaive which specializes in aerial abilities. Since the primary way to make monsters vulnerable for mounting is by performing continuous air-based attacks, this is the most seamless method as it can naturally occur during your sequence of moves.

That concludes how to mount in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to check out our other content for the game, including our guide for how to unlock high rank.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy