Baldur’s Gate 3 begins with a bang, so it’s understandable that you’d want to get the hell away from the calamari-covered crash site. But if you poke around on the beach, you can discover a rock that’s hiding a journal and other secrets. If you’ve spotted it, you’ll be wondering just how to move the scuffed rock in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here’s the answer.

How to Move Scuffed Rock in BG3 and Where to Put It

If you haven’t found it yet, the scuffed rock is located at X:145 Y:280. Hopefully one of your Baldur’s Gate 3 party members will pass the Nature Check roll that lets them see it. If not, load your last save and try again. You could easily ignore the rock but there’s a journal, a map to a hidden cache, and more, so it’s worth the effort.

To move it, you’ll need a party member with the strength to shift it. I used Shadowheart but Karlach should do as well. If you’re using a mouse and keyboard, moving the rock is a case of simply clicking and dragging it. If you’re using a controller, you’ll need to hit A and then rotate it left and right following the on-screen prompts.

In both cases, it’s a little fiddly to get the rock in the right place. But you should be moving it so that it’s slightly above its original position. Once you’ve done that, you’ll see the journal and other goodies where the rock was.

On the subject of how to move the scuffed rock in Baldur’s Gate 3, that’s what you need to know. And if you’re looking for more secrets or things to keep an eye out for while playing, take a look through our collection of guides.