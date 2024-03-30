How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

All players know the woes when playing Monopoly GO of jumping into an event, challenge, or mini-game, only to realize they’ve got a meager number of dice rolls at their disposal. However, there is a strategy players can use to ensure they are never low on dice.

Recommended Videos

Dice rolls are more important than money in Monopoly GO, as rolling gets the points to obtain milestone rewards in ongoing challenges. These rewards include more rolls, cash, Sticker Packs, and even tools for ongoing minigames. However, keeping enough rolls around without spending money isn’t easy, and it will take some careful self-control on the part of the player.

How Dice Rolls Are Earned in Monopoly GO

Screenshot via Escapist

Dice Rolls can be obtained in a variety of ways when playing Monopoly GO. The first is through regen when the rolls run out. However, this can take hours and prevent players from participating in events. Other ways include landing on Jail, finishing active boards, landing on Chance, earning milestone rewards, finishing sticker collections, opening free shop gifts, and redeeming free dice codes. Check out our free dice article for these codes, which are updated daily.

However, outside of the higher milestone rewards and sticker pack safes, dice rolls are usually awarded in small bursts. This isn’t helpful when Monopoly GO is encouraging gamers to roll high whenever possible.

Related: When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?

When Increase The Roll Modifier in Monopoly Go

The first trick to never running out of dice in Monopoly GO is to know when to roll high. When trying to hit specific tiles, it might be better to use the five or 10 modifiers instead of 20+, as this ensures players have more opportunities to land on needed spaces. While this can make point grinds a longer process, it also allows gamers to play longer and optimize the odds of hitting spaces on the board that will further their progress.

Bank Your Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

The most effective way to know you’ll always have a backstock of dice rolls is to have a baseline for how many dice to use while playing. For example, if a player gets 150 dice using free codes daily, they may choose to stop rolling before they start dipping into those rolls. Or they could set a rule that they won’t ever go below 500, 1000, or 2000 saved rolls while playing unless it is an event they are truly invested in.

Rolls reserving allows players to keep a large number of rolls on hand, but it does limit the amount of play time that can be done during the day. It may also require players to think carefully about what events they participate in, as they likely won’t be able to do everything without breaking the reserve.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more