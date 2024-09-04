How To Obtain Phlogiston Energy in Genshin Impact

With the release of Genshin Impact 5.0, a new mechanic called Phlogiston was introduced to the game. Phlogiston is a useful elemental energy that is exclusive to the Natlan region. So, how do you obtain Phlogiston energy in Genshin Impact?

Recommended Videos

Best Ways to Obtain Phlogiston in Genshin Impact

Phlogiston is an elemental energy that you can you while in Natlan, but once you use it all up, it won’t replenish on its own. Luckily, Natlan is filled with Phlogiston, and there are many ways to obtain it in Genshin Impact. Here is a list of various methods to obtain Phlogiston Energy:

Activating Everflame Seeds: These are crescent-shaped statues with a small flame at the center. When activated, these statues will replenish your Phlogiston levels if you’re standing by it.

These are crescent-shaped statues with a small flame at the center. When activated, these statues will replenish your Phlogiston levels if you’re standing by it. Collecting Flaming Seed of Phlogiston: These particles can be found throughout Natlan and will replenish some of your Phlogiston energy when you collect them.

These particles can be found throughout Natlan and will replenish some of your Phlogiston energy when you collect them. Waypoints and Statues of the Seven: Waypoints and Statues of the Seven will replenish your Phlogiston Energy when you stand near them.

Waypoints and Statues of the Seven will replenish your Phlogiston Energy when you stand near them. Harvesting Candlecap Mushrooms: Harvesting these Mushrooms will replenish a small amount of Phlogiston.

Harvesting these Mushrooms will replenish a small amount of Phlogiston. Attacking Flamegranates : Using Pyro attacks on Flamegranates will replenish Phlogiston, but they will explode, so don’t stand too close to them.

: Using Pyro attacks on Flamegranates will replenish Phlogiston, but they will explode, so don’t stand too close to them. Crystal Beetles and Pyro Crystalfly: Interacting with Crystal Beetles and Pyro Crystalflies will replenish some of your Phlogiston. You can also obtain forging materials from Crystal Beetles.

Interacting with Crystal Beetles and Pyro Crystalflies will replenish some of your Phlogiston. You can also obtain forging materials from Crystal Beetles. Destroying Objects containing Phlogiston: There are many objects scattered throughout Natlan that will grant you Phlogiston if you destroy them.

There are many objects scattered throughout Natlan that will grant you Phlogiston if you destroy them. Harvesting Natlan Materials with Mualani: If Mualani is in the party, then you’ll be able to obtain Phlogiston each time you harvest cooking ingredients and local specialties in Natlan.

Related: How To Use the Artifact Transmuter in Genshin Impact

What Is Phlogiston Used for in Genshin Impact?

Phlogiston is an elemental energy that is useful in helping you explore Natlan. When exploring Natlan, you’ll notice a new energy bar above your health bar, which indicates how much Phlogiston you have. The main use for Phlogiston is when you possess a Saurian or play as a character from Natlan.

Saurians use Phlogiston energy when using their special abilities. Natlan characters use Phlogiston when using their elemental attack or when traversing with their elemental movement ability. When these characters travel via their elemental ability, they’ll first use Nightsoul, and once that runs out, they’ll use up the remaining Phlogiston you have. Phlogiston can also be used to activate certain devices found in Natlan.

And that’s how you can obtain Phlogiston energy in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy