The remake of Resident Evil 4 lets us explore the atypical European countryside with Leon and Ashley. For some players, this is their first time playing through the game, but for others, it’s a return home to a world that they hold dear. It’s no surprise then that, as you’re going through the world, there are some doors that you just can’t open no matter how hard you try. Chances are, you may have encountered a door with a padlock on it and can’t get it open. Here’s how to open the padlocked doors in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

You Have to Attack the Padlocked Doors to Open Them in Resident Evil 4 Remake

If you want to open a padlocked door, you don’t need a key for it. You can find small keys throughout the game, but these are more for opening special drawers with goodies like sellable resources or ammo inside. Padlock doors may lead to rooms that contain these or help create shortcuts through large areas, so you’ll want to open them whenever you find them. If you want to open a padlocked door, all you need to do is shoot it or slash it!

Whenever you find one of these bright yellow padlocks, aim your gun at it and shoot off a single shot right at the lock, and the door will be magically open! Ideally, you’ll want to use a gun that you have a lot of ammo for to open it, like a pistol, but any gun will work. Be warned though that for some of the better guns in the game, like the shotgun, that’s one less valuable resource you have against some of the more imposing enemies and bosses you’ll encounter later. But really, as long as you have a knife, slicing the padlocks is the best option since it won’t use up any resources, including any of the knife’s durability!

That’s everything you need to know about how to open padlocked doors in the Resident Evil 4 remake and say goodbye to those padlocks!