How to Open the Mirogana Pyke Syndicate Vault in Star Wars Outlaws

Toshara has a couple of lucrative stashes you can steal from, and in Star Wars Outlaws, the Pyke Syndicate Vault can be an easy score. This guide will explain how you can enter the room in Mirogana and what it takes to gain access to the loot.

Where To Find the Pyke Syndicate Vault in Mirogana

The Pyke Syndicate Vault is located in the northeastern section of Mirogana. When you get to the eastern side of the town, you will be notified that the area is considered Pyke territory. You can still move through most of the territory, but there is one section of Mirogana that is completely off-limits. That means you need to sneak through or earn good standing so that the Pykes won’t shoot you at their first opportunity.

Inside of the Pyke Syndicate territory, the vault itself is on the eastern edge, directly in the center line of the map. The easiest way to get there is to use the hidden path just beyond the trader known as Lalini Ledeno. After entering the hidden path, move to the left and wait for the patrol to pass. Then you can head forward where a small vent leads to the vault room.

Inside the room, you can find more intel or you can use your keycards to open the main treasure room that has an energy barrier. However, you need all three keycards before claiming what is inside the vault.

How To Get All the Pyke Syndicate Vault Keycards

There are three different keycards to collect around Toshara to open the Pyke Syndicate Vault in Mirogana. Intel can be used to mark all of them if you slice the computer in the vault room. But you can still find all the cards without having them marked. Below are all of the location names and their rough placement.

Tizlak’s Keycard – Pyke Syndicate Workshop: Found directly southwest of Mirogana. This is the closest Syndicate-owned territory to the town.

Gorak’s Keycard – Pyke Poaching Station: The southwesternmost point of Toshara is tied to the Sabotage mission. After reaching the main facility, you can grab the card.

Jinnjo’s Keycard – Pyke Stockroom: North of the Poaching Station you can find a small checkpoint. Raid inside to get the card.

After you get all three cards, head back to the vault in Mirogana. As long as you have the items in your inventory, the energy barrier should instantly move after you hit the button and all the loot is yours to grab. Don’t worry about Gorak either because he has no idea.

Star Wars Outlaws is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

