How to Pause Quests & Hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds

While Monster Hunter Wilds is best enjoyed with friends and other online players, sometimes there’s fun to be had when playing solo, too. Here’s how to pause the game in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

Pause Game During Quests and Hunts in Monster Hunter Wilds

To pause your game in Monster Hunter Wilds, bring up the menu by pressing the Options button, then press L1 or R1 to navigate over to the Systems tab. Press the X button to select the Pause Game option.

This will allow you to completely pause the game, even if you’re in the middle of a hunt or in combat, and you can resume easily by pressing the circle button or R3. This is incredibly handy, as you never know what real life things might come up while you’re playing, forcing you to put the game on hold for a short while.

Even if you’re playing online, as long as you’re in single-player mode with no other people in your lobby or party, you can pause any time.

Can You Pause While Playing Multiplayer?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to pause the game if you’re playing the game in multiplayer. This means that if someone’s in your lobby or link party, or vice versa, you cannot pause the game, and your best bet would be to try to position your character somewhere safe that they won’t get hit.

It’s an online session after all; pausing traditionally just wouldn’t work here. Keep in mind, though, that the monster’s HP pool is larger with more people in a session, so don’t go AFK for too long or your team might struggle without you.

And that’s how to pause your game in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy