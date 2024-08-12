How To Play Co-Op in Cult of the Lamb

Even years later, Cult of the Lamb is still thriving with regular updates improving the action and giving fans a reason to return. The latest of these, Unholy Alliance, finally gives players the chance to adventure alongside their friends.

Recommended Videos

How To Play Cult of the Lamb in Co-Op

You can access multiplayer directly from the menu in Cult of the Lamb meaning it couldn’t be any easier to jump into action alongside your friends.

Open up the pause menu. Select “Add Co-Op Player” Choose who wants to use which controller. Summon the Goat, and that’s it!

Now you should see a second player spawn into your game available to control and adventure alongside the usual Lamb that you’re used to battling as. From here simply continue playing as you like with your new friend.

You can end the co-op experience by opening the pause menu again and choosing “Remove Co-Op Player.” That’s basically everything to know about how to access this new feature. Devolver has kept it very simple, which is fantastic for new and younger gamers.

Does Cult of the Lamb Have Online Co-Op?

As of the Unholy Alliance update, Cult of the Lamb only allows for local co-op play so that means you won’t be able to venture through dungeons with your friends online. It is possible that online multiplayer could come in the future, however, that has not been confirmed by the developer, so we’ll have to wait and see.

While that might be frustrating for some players there is a silver lining. Cult of the Lamb just became the perfect game to play with friends when they’re at your house. In a world where local co-op is mostly forgotten, Cult of the Lamb brings it back, and we’re 100 percent behind it.

Cult of the Lamb’s Unholy Alliance update is live on all consoles now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy