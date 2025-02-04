Forgot password
Video Games
How to Play Dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All Badges & Scoring Combos

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Feb 4, 2025 11:05 am

Groschen doesn’t come by easily in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, especially when you’re still early on in your adventure. A good way to earn money quickly, though, is by gambling. Here’s how to play dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Where to Play Dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

During the tutorial segment in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll learn the basics of dice, which should give you a pretty good idea of how the game works and what the general strategies are.

After that, you’ll be able to find dice players at pretty much every inn or tavern you come across in the open-world. When in doubt, just head to the nearest town and look for an NPC sitting outside a tavern or inn, then speak with them to start playing.

How to Score in Dice

Alright, now let’s get to the fun stuff. The goal of the game is to score points to beat your opponent. Every game has a goal score, and the first player to reach it wins. You’ll start with six dice to roll, and you can roll them as many times as you want during your turn. However, if you roll the dice and don’t get a single scoring combination in that roll, your turn ends and you lose all of the points you accrued during that turn. This means that you need to know when to call it quits for a turn. You’ll also lose one die with each roll, making it harder to get a scoring combination the more rolls you make in a turn.

Here are the scoring combinations:

CombinationPoints
1100
550
1, 2, 3, 4, 5500
2, 3, 4, 5, 6750
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 61,500
Three 1s1,000
Three 2s200
Three 3s300
Three 4s400
Three 5s500
Three 6s600

For the triples, if you get another matching die after that, you’ll double your score. For instance, three 2s is worth 200, but four 2s is worth 400 and five 2s is worth 800, while six 2s is worth 1,600.

Badges

As you progress in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you may also come across Badges, which can make your dice games a little more interesting. Badges are usually found by looting chests or corpses, and they come in three different tiers: Tin, Silver, and Gold.

I’ve listed all Badges and their effects down below:

BadgeEffect
Tin Doppelganger’s BadgeDoubles the points of your last throw. Can be used once per game.
Tin Badge of HeadstartYou gain a small point headstart at the start of the game.
Tin Badge of DefenceCancels the effects of your opponent’s Tin badges.
Tin Badge of FortuneAllows you to roll one die again. Can be used once per game.
Tin Badge of MightAllows you to add one extra die to your throw. Can be used once per game.
Tin Badge of TransmutationAfter your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 3. Can be used once per game.
Carpenter’s Badge of AdvantageThe combination 3+5 now counts as a new formation, called the Cut. Can be used repeatedly.
Tin Warlord’s BadgeYou gain 25% more points for this turn. Can be used once per game.
Tin Badge of ResurrectionAfter an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used once per game.
Silver Doppelganger’s BadgeDoubles the points of your last throw. Can be used twice per game.
Silver Badge of HeadstartYou gain a moderate point headstart at the start of the game.
Silver Badge of DefenceCancels the effect of your opponent’s Silver badges.
Silver Swap-Out BadgeAfter your throw, you can roll a die of your choosing again. Can be used once per game.
Silver Badge of FortuneYou can roll up to two dice again. Can be used once per game.
Silver Badge of MightAllows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used twice per game.
Silver Badge of TransmutationAfter your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 5. Can be used once per game.
Executioner’s Badge of AdvantageThe combination 4+5+6 now counts as a new formation, called the Gallows. Can be used repeatedly.
Silver Warlord’s BadgeGain 50% more points this turn. Can be used once per game.
Silver Badge of ResurrectionAfter an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used twice per game.
Silver King’s BadgeThe badge of the rightful king of the birds allows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used twice per game.
Gold Doppelganger BadgeDoubles the points scored from your last throw. Can be used thrice per game,
Gold Badge of HeadstartYou gain a large point headstart at the start of the game.
Gold Badge of DefenceCancels the effect of your opponent’s Gold badges.
Gold Swap-Out BadgeAfter your throw, you can throw two dice of the same value again. Can be used once per game.
Gold Badge of FortuneYou can roll up to three dice again. Can be used once per game.
Gold Badge of MightAllows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used thrice per game.
Gold Badge of TransmutationAfter your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 1. Can be used once per game.
Priest’s Badge of AdvantageThe combination 1+3+5 now counts as a new formation, called the Eye. Can be used repeatedly.
Gold Warlord’s BadgeGain double points for this turn. Can be used once per game.
Gold Badge of ResurrectionAfter an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used thrice per game.
Gold Emperor’s BadgeTriples the points gained for the formation 1+1+1. Can be used repeatedly.
Gold Wedding BadgeA memento of Agnes and Olda’s big day. Allows you to throw up to three dice again. Can be used once per game.

Cheating Dice

Finally, as you’re exploring the open-world, you may also come across special loaded dice as you’re looting chests and corpses. These essentially help to make your games a little easier, as they tend to land on certain numbers.

As you start a new game of dice, you can choose to swap in whichever loaded dice you want to give yourself an edge.

And that’s everything you need to know about playing dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
