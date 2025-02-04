How to Play Dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All Badges & Scoring Combos

Groschen doesn’t come by easily in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, especially when you’re still early on in your adventure. A good way to earn money quickly, though, is by gambling. Here’s how to play dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Where to Play Dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

During the tutorial segment in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll learn the basics of dice, which should give you a pretty good idea of how the game works and what the general strategies are.

After that, you’ll be able to find dice players at pretty much every inn or tavern you come across in the open-world. When in doubt, just head to the nearest town and look for an NPC sitting outside a tavern or inn, then speak with them to start playing.

How to Score in Dice

Alright, now let’s get to the fun stuff. The goal of the game is to score points to beat your opponent. Every game has a goal score, and the first player to reach it wins. You’ll start with six dice to roll, and you can roll them as many times as you want during your turn. However, if you roll the dice and don’t get a single scoring combination in that roll, your turn ends and you lose all of the points you accrued during that turn. This means that you need to know when to call it quits for a turn. You’ll also lose one die with each roll, making it harder to get a scoring combination the more rolls you make in a turn.

Here are the scoring combinations:

Combination Points 1 100 5 50 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 500 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 750 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 1,500 Three 1s 1,000 Three 2s 200 Three 3s 300 Three 4s 400 Three 5s 500 Three 6s 600

For the triples, if you get another matching die after that, you’ll double your score. For instance, three 2s is worth 200, but four 2s is worth 400 and five 2s is worth 800, while six 2s is worth 1,600.

Badges

As you progress in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you may also come across Badges, which can make your dice games a little more interesting. Badges are usually found by looting chests or corpses, and they come in three different tiers: Tin, Silver, and Gold.

I’ve listed all Badges and their effects down below:

Badge Effect Tin Doppelganger’s Badge Doubles the points of your last throw. Can be used once per game. Tin Badge of Headstart You gain a small point headstart at the start of the game. Tin Badge of Defence Cancels the effects of your opponent’s Tin badges. Tin Badge of Fortune Allows you to roll one die again. Can be used once per game. Tin Badge of Might Allows you to add one extra die to your throw. Can be used once per game. Tin Badge of Transmutation After your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 3. Can be used once per game. Carpenter’s Badge of Advantage The combination 3+5 now counts as a new formation, called the Cut. Can be used repeatedly. Tin Warlord’s Badge You gain 25% more points for this turn. Can be used once per game. Tin Badge of Resurrection After an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used once per game. Silver Doppelganger’s Badge Doubles the points of your last throw. Can be used twice per game. Silver Badge of Headstart You gain a moderate point headstart at the start of the game. Silver Badge of Defence Cancels the effect of your opponent’s Silver badges. Silver Swap-Out Badge After your throw, you can roll a die of your choosing again. Can be used once per game. Silver Badge of Fortune You can roll up to two dice again. Can be used once per game. Silver Badge of Might Allows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used twice per game. Silver Badge of Transmutation After your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 5. Can be used once per game. Executioner’s Badge of Advantage The combination 4+5+6 now counts as a new formation, called the Gallows. Can be used repeatedly. Silver Warlord’s Badge Gain 50% more points this turn. Can be used once per game. Silver Badge of Resurrection After an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used twice per game. Silver King’s Badge The badge of the rightful king of the birds allows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used twice per game. Gold Doppelganger Badge Doubles the points scored from your last throw. Can be used thrice per game, Gold Badge of Headstart You gain a large point headstart at the start of the game. Gold Badge of Defence Cancels the effect of your opponent’s Gold badges. Gold Swap-Out Badge After your throw, you can throw two dice of the same value again. Can be used once per game. Gold Badge of Fortune You can roll up to three dice again. Can be used once per game. Gold Badge of Might Allows you to add an extra die to your throw. Can be used thrice per game. Gold Badge of Transmutation After your throw, change a die of your choosing to a 1. Can be used once per game. Priest’s Badge of Advantage The combination 1+3+5 now counts as a new formation, called the Eye. Can be used repeatedly. Gold Warlord’s Badge Gain double points for this turn. Can be used once per game. Gold Badge of Resurrection After an unlucky throw, allows you to throw again. Can be used thrice per game. Gold Emperor’s Badge Triples the points gained for the formation 1+1+1. Can be used repeatedly. Gold Wedding Badge A memento of Agnes and Olda’s big day. Allows you to throw up to three dice again. Can be used once per game.

Cheating Dice

Finally, as you’re exploring the open-world, you may also come across special loaded dice as you’re looting chests and corpses. These essentially help to make your games a little easier, as they tend to land on certain numbers.

As you start a new game of dice, you can choose to swap in whichever loaded dice you want to give yourself an edge.

And that’s everything you need to know about playing dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

