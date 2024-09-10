Astro Bot released to rave reviews as the series’ first full-fledged title. However, PlayStation’s new mascot has a bit of an odd, storied history over the last decade. Here is how to play every Astro Bot game in order.

The Playroom

The Playroom is bit of an oddity. Team Asobi used to use the Astro Bot characters as part of tech showcase software, and none was more direct than The Playroom. Released for PlayStation 4 when the console launched in 2013, The Playroom was a free application which required the PlayStation Camera to work.

The Playroom had some augmented reality games which put Astro Bots in the reflection of gamers’ living rooms. They could be interacted with by swatting at them with your hand or using the controller. This was the least featured of any Astro Bot title, and feels more accurate to call it an application rather than a game. The Playroom was a very simple tech demo for the PlayStation Camera and some of the PS4’s new advances.

The Playroom is seemingly no longer available, and has unfortunately never been playable on the PlayStation 5. Perhaps, in some ways, this is for the best. The Playroom got into quite some controversy around its release, as Livestreaming the game allowed players to share whatever they were doing in their living room. I’m sure you can imagine the rest.

The Playroom VR

The Playroom VR is a sequel to the original, which showcased PSVR tech. This game has far more depth than the original, with several minigames available to play in VR. Released back in October of 2016, The Playroom VR features about a half dozen cooperative and competetive games for players to enjoy.

While VR is typically a solo experience, Team Asobi found creative ways to get other players involved in the action. Some of the games in The Playroom VR allowed other players in the room to use DualShock 4 controllers to interact with VR users in game with an interesting, blended couch co-op experience.

The Playroom VR is still available on PS4 and PS5, but requires the original PSVR headset.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Astro Bot Rescue Mission was the first time Team Asobi charged a price for an Astro Bot game. This Platformer made PSVR players control the camera with their heads in an incredibly adorable game which leveraged the technology of the PSVR and DualShock 4 Controller. Astro Bot Rescue Mission released in October 2018 to wide critical acclaim.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission is one of the meatier PSVR games, with the main story taking players between 7 to 10 hours to finish. The premise will be fairly familiar to anyone whose played the newly released Astro Bot on PlayStation 5. Bots are scattered all over the game’s various levels, which players must explore the levels to collect. For the way Astro Bot Rescue Mission utilized new technology to revitalize a classic gaming genre, this was considered the PSVR’s “killer app.”

Astro Bot Rescue Mission is available now on PS4 and PS5, but requires the original PSVR headset.

Astro’s Playroom

Astro’s Playroom released as a launch title with the PlayStation 5, and is a free pack-in game. This title doesn’t require any peripherals to work. Instead, Team Asobi crafted an excellent 3D platformer where players explore the inner workings of a PS5 using the DualSense controller to its full potential.

Astro’s Playroom is a surprisingly quality game for a free pack-in title, and laid the foundation for the premium Astro Bot game which came later. The game has several levels to explore, collectibles to find, a museum of classic PlayStation hardware and accessories, and more. For completionists, scoring Astro’s Playroom’s Platinum trophy will take around six hours.

Astro’s Playroom serves as an excellent introduction to the PlayStation 5, as well as a touching tribute to the generations before it. It is available now on PS5.

Astro Bot

After Astro’s Playroom won the hearts and minds of fans and critics alike, the PlayStation community was clamoring for a proper sequel. Thakfully, Sony granted their wish with the release of the excellent Astro Bot in September 2024.

Astro Bot is a full-fledged 3D platformer with stunning graphics, joyous gameplay, and hundreds of adorable characters. This game sees players head to several nebulas to get the parts to resemble Astro’s PlayStation 5 Mothership. Along the way, players will find levels with exciting and unique gimmicks which are absolutely full of collectibles.

Astro Bot is truly a sensational game, which takes advantage of modern hardware and the DualSense controller to modernize a classic genre. In addition, Astro Bot is filled with tons of easter eggs and references to PlayStation games, hardware, accessories and characters that are sure to delight fans of the platform.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

