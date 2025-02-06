How To Play Multiplayer Co-op in Sniper Elite Resistance

Sniper Elite Resistance is entertaining enough in single-player. You carry out missions, hit sniper headshots, and be sneaky. However, the fun only grows when you add a friend to the mix. So, if you didn’t know, here is how to play Sniper Elite Resistance multiplayer co-op.

How To Play Co-op and Multiplayer in Sniper Elite Resistance

You can either play co-op with a friend or a stranger. If you want to play with a friend, you will need to host a co-op lobby. Then, you can invite a friend or send them an invite code for the lobby. Here are the steps:

Go to the Play section from the top left

There you will see an option to “Host a Co-op Game”

Now, you have to invite them directly if you have them added as a friend (more on adding friends below), or generate an invite code by clicking on your username on the top right

After inviting them, you can just select the mission you want to play and enjoy.

If you want to play co-op with a stranger just to see what the mode is about, select “Find a Co-op game” in the Play menu. It will then match you with a random and you can play.

For multiplayer, click on multiplayer in the menu, then choose the game mode you want to queue for. If you want to invite a friend you can do so with the platform you are using (Steam, Xbox, etc.) or through an invite code as explained above.

There are some great modes to try out as well as custom games, allowing you to 1v1 your friends and finally decide who’s the better sniper.

How To Add Friends in Sniper Elite Resistance

The game runs on an invite code system, where if you want to play together you will have to generate an invite code. You can do this by clicking on your username at the top-right of the screen. Then, just send this code to your friend; they will also need to click their username in the same spot and enter the code to join.

However, you can add friends and invite them directly. This is done so by the social system of the platform you are playing on. For instance, if you are playing on Steam, you will have to add and invite them through there.

Sniper Elite Resistance Crossplay Support

The biggest hurdle while playing multiplayer games with your friends is crossplay. Not all games support cross-platform, which can be frustrating. Thankfully, Sniper Elite Resistance has full crossplay support. You can play with friends on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation easily. However, you can only play with them through the invite codes, since you won’t be able to add them.

And that’s pretty much all you need to know about multiplayer and co-op in Sniper Elite Resistance.

Sniper Elite Resistance is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

