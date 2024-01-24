Everyone is itching to play Pocketpair’s latest release, but it’s not as simple as loading up the game on any system. Fortunately, there are some tricks that allow you to play the game on a non-native platform. Here’s how to play Palworld on Mac.

Is Palworld on Mac?

Since the team over at Pocketpair probably didn’t see all this success coming their way, Palworld didn’t have the biggest rollout. The game is still in its early access period and is only available on Xbox and PC Game Pass and Steam.

PlayStation players can stop worrying about FOMO, though, because the head of the PlayStation Indies initiative, Shohei Yoshida, revealed that his team is looking into getting Palworld on the console. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case for Mac, with no news about a port coming to the platform. Thankfully, there is a way to play Palworld on Mac.

How to Play Palworld on Mac

The first major step in getting Palworld to run on Mac is installing CrossOver, which is a compatibility layer that allows Windows-based applications to run on Mac. It’s handy for a lot of things, but it’s essential in this process.

Once CrossOver is set up, eager gamers should be able to launch it and install Steam. For those who have no familiarity with Steam, it’s a game distribution system that’s pretty easy to navigate. Locating and downloading Palworld should be a piece of cake. With all that taken care of, players just have to close Steam and make sure D3DMetal and MSync are enabled for the Steam app.

Of course, since Palworld isn’t meant to be played on Mac, players are sure to run into problems, but for those without a way to play the regular versions, this is as good as it’s going to get for now.

Palworld is available now in early access.