How to Play Season of Discovery in World of Warcraft Classic

Blizzard teased an exciting new event called Season of Discovery for World of Warcraft Classic at Blizzcon this year. It’s now live, but it can be confusing to figure out how to play. This guide will cover exactly how to get on the servers and start playing Season of Discovery!

How to Play Season of Discovery in WoW Classic

The Season of Discovery for World of Warcraft is now live and ready for players to begin experimenting with. This seasonal event features an evolving class system and a low level cap that will steadily rise. The first level cap is 25. Upon reaching this level, you’ll start finding Runes that alter the way your class can play entirely! Heal as a Mage or tank as a Warlock; it’s going to be a wild ride! There will also be a special 10-person Blackfathom Deeps Raid that will be exciting to play as it brings a whole array of new mechanics to experience!

How to Launch WoW Classic and Find the Seasonal Servers

To get stuck in to Season of Discovery you’ll need to open your Battlenet launcher and follow these steps:

Click on World of Warcraft. In the bottom left corner you’ll see a version dropdown.

Here, select World of Warcraft Classic. You don’t want to select World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King though. Season of Discovery is on the same setup as Hardcore Classic, so you may see the option showing up as World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore. If so, select that one.

Make sure it’s installed and then launch the game and click the Change Realm button.

On the Change Realm screen, you will find three tabs at the bottom of the screen. You’ll want to select Seasonal here.

here. You’ll now be able to choose which realm to join, then make your character and start Season of Discovery!

Just be aware that the servers are likely to be unstable from all the hype. There will also be queue times for most of the servers as there currently aren’t a ton. Once you get in, you can also expect the starting zones to be a little rough initially as players compete to kill the creatures for the starting quests. Eventually it’ll settle though as players progress through to the endgame.

That’s how you can get playing Season of Discovery in World of Warcraft Classic. It’s an exciting new seasonal mode and a great direction to see Blizzard taking the experience!