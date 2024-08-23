How To Play the Black Ops 6 Beta as a Game Pass Subscriber

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is launching its closed beta within the next week, and for the first time ever, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are able to play. However, if you are planning to use your Game Pass subscription to play the BO6 beta, there are some things you need to know before it launches.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the BO6 Beta With Xbox Game Pass

First and foremost, if you are subscribed to any of the following Game Pass plans, you get immediate access to the closed and open beta in Black Ops 6: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, and Game Pass Console. Unlike everyone else, you don’t need to pre-order an edition of the game or use a beta code to gain access to the closed beta that begins on Friday, Aug. 30.

The BO6 closed beta goes live on Aug. 30. Image via Activision

Instead, all you need to do is wait for the pre-download period to begin. According to Activision, Game Pass subscribers can start pre-downloading the files for the BO6 beta on Aug. 28. This should give you more than enough time to download the necessary files. However, if you don’t have the COD HQ application previously installed, it will take more time to download the BO6 beta files, as that app needs to be installed as well. If you already have COD HQ downloaded, then all you need to do is install the beta files when they go live and wait for Aug. 30.

Related: How To Connect Your CoD Account To Twitch & YouTube & Get CoD Next Rewards

During the BO6 beta, Game Pass subscribers receive all of the benefits of playing the game early. This includes earning every reward available throughout the beta, requiring you to hit levels 20 and 30 during the closed and open beta weekends. Doing so will earn a weapon blueprint, Operator skin, and other cosmetics that will transfer over to your account when BO6 officially launches on Oct. 25.

So, if you have an active Game Pass subscription, you’re all set for the BO6 beta. Just keep an eye on Call of Duty‘s social media accounts to see when the pre-download for the beta files goes live on Aug. 28. The closed beta begins on Aug. 30 at 1 PM ET.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on October 25, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy