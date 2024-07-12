How To Play The Concord Beta

Sony’s upcoming Overwatch rival Concord is about to enter its beta phase, and all players now have the option to take part. If you want to give this game a try before you buy, here’s what you need to know.

How To Access the Concord Beta

The beta for Concord will be available in two stages, early access and open beta. The early access period of this beta will take place the week prior to its wider release.

If you want to take part in the early access then you can earn access by either pre-ordering Concord or being a PlayStation Plus member.

Members of PlayStation Plus will automatically have access to the beta early access and can simply download and install the game right now.

If you’re on PC then you can gain access by pre-ordering the game. When you do this you’ll also receive four codes to share with friends allowing them access to the beta, so if you know someone who has pre-ordered then you can always ask them for access that way. While the game does allow for cross-play the codes delivered upon pre-order will be for the same platform.

When the open beta begins anybody can simply download the game and give it a try.

Concord will be available to play in early access on either July 12 or 13 depending on your geographical location. The beta will have a global rollout, so if you’re looking to jump into the action as soon as you can, here’s the important time to note down.

Location Time Seattle 10 am PDT (July 12) New York 1 pm EDT (July 12) Sao Paulo 2 pm BRT (July 12) London 6 pm BST (July 12) Berlin 7 pm CEST (July 12) Tokyo 2 am JST (July 13) Seoul 2 am KST (July 13) Sydney 3 am AEST (July 13)

This table should cover all of the major timezones, but yours isn’t listed then simply convert the time and you’ll find when it will be available for you.

Similar to the early access, Concord’s open beta will broaden its access at one time across the globe, this time on July 18 or 19 depending on where you’re located. This beta will end on July 21.

Use the table above to determine what time that is for you, but if you follow the instructions above you should be ready to get gaming the second it drops.

