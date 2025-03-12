How to Play The Getaway in Fortnite (Limited Time Mode)

The Getaway is a Limited Time Mode that was introduced in Fortnite back in Chapter 1 Season 5, and it made a return in Chapter 6 Season 2. Here’s how to play The Getaway in Fortnite, including how long it’ll run for.

Playing The Getaway in Fortnite

Starting The Getaway in Fortnite is pretty simple. Boot up Fortnite on whichever platform you’re playing on, go to the Lobby, then select Discover. From here, look for The Getaway, then press the Play button to start queuing for it.

If you can’t find it for whatever reason, you can also use the search bar in the top left corner of the Lobby, then type in The Getaway to search for it, and it should pop up immediately.

What Is The Getaway?

The Getaway is a heist-style game mode that requires players to retrieve a jewel on the map, and escape with a Getaway Van. This is a PvP mode, which means that you’ll be competing with several other teams that are also looking to steal the jewels.

The first three teams to get a jewel and escape with a van win, though it’s also possible just by killing the other teams as you come across them. What’s fun about The Getaway this time around is that it’s also available in Zero Build mode for folks who don’t enjoy Fortnite‘s iconic building mechanics, and you can also play in Duos, Squads, Unranked, and Ranked.

The Getaway is now available in Fortnite, but the mode will go away on April 1, at 12 a.m. Eastern Time.

I’d definitely recommend playing it during this period of time, as you’ll also be able to earn XP from matches that will count towards your battle pass progression.

And that’s how to play The Getaway in Fortnite. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

