How To Play the H2M Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Multiplayer Mod

After many years in development, the long-awaited H2M mod for the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) is launching soon. This mod completely revives the beloved game and adds plenty of new and exciting features, but how can you get your hands on it?

How To Download the H2M MW2 Mod

Unfortunately, this mod is not considered completely free, so you can’t download it instantly like mods for other games. The main requirement for the mod to work is you need to own a copy of Modern Warfare Remastered on Steam. At the time of writing, MWR is on sale for $20, which is a 50% reduction from its normal price of $40. This sale lasts until Aug. 14.

The H2M mod utilizes MWR’s engine to power the revamped version of the original MW2, and it also uses content from that game in the mod itself. While all content from the original MW2 is present, including maps, weapons, equipment, streaks, and more, there’s also some content from MWR multiplayer as well.

If you own MWR on Steam, then you’re able to access the mod without any additional purchases. To do so, visit the H2M website and press the “Play Now” button on the main page. This will direct you to a download link and instructions on how to get the mod working. As of writing on Aug. 12, the mod is not live, so we don’t have the link or instructions. However, when the mod goes live on Aug. 16, all of these assets will be made available.

The mod shouldn’t be too difficult to download and uses its own launcher to play. This means you don’t have to launch the game by playing MWR on Steam, as H2M acts like a standalone game.

What’s Included With the H2M MW2 Mod?

The H2M mod in action. Screenshot via H2M

If you’re interested in checking out the H2M mod, there is plenty of content to keep you busy. As previously stated, all of the original MW2 content is present, but the developers have fixed some of the game’s issues. This includes patches to One Man Army and some weapon nerfs. Every weapon from the original MW2 is in the game, along with some MWR weapons, and there’s a brand new camo grind to embark on, which includes several Mastery Camos, camos for getting Tactical Nukes, and more.

You can also play on every map released throughout MW2, along with all of the MWR maps and new maps designed from levels in the MW2 campaign. Think of the H2M mod as a true remastering of the original MW2 but with several new and modern features. You can check out the full mod when the servers go live for all regions on Aug. 16.

