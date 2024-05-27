How to Play Wuthering Waves Co-Op Mode

While it’s a single-player game at heart, Wuthering Waves has a co-op mode you can play alongside friends or strangers to make farming for Echoes easier. Here’s how you can join a friend’s world in this game.

How to Start Co-Op Mode in Wuthering Waves

Before starting the game’s multiplayer mode, you must first reach at least Union Level 22. You can find our guide to how to level up as quickly as possible here. Once you’ve reached Union Level 22, you get a notification about co-op being available. With this, you can join another player’s world by opening the Co-op Mode tab through the main menu (as seen below) and choosing a friend whose world want to join by clicking “Apply to join”. When trying to join through the Friends list, the person needs to have the same Phase level as you or you won’t be able to play together.

Alternatively, you can match with others when entering domains by picking “Match” instead of “Single Challenge”. It can take a while until you find people willing to do the same challenges as you, but once you find two other players, you’ll be thrown into said domain to complete it. Each person picks a unique character to complete the challenge. You can then review recent co-op members through your Friends list, in case you want to add them in the future.

After the initial challenges, you may stay in the person’s world (or they may stay in yours) and you can explore the area together. All chests and rewards are given exclusively to the host, but you can farm Echoes around the world together, which makes the experience a bit less boring. This is also useful for gathering ascension resources from other worlds when you run out of them in yours.

Co-op Mode is great for breaking a bit from the usual habits in Wuthering Waves, as well as making it a lot easier to farm bosses and domains when under-leveled. Use it as often as you can, and try to make as many different teams as possible with strangers.

