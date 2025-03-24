It’s never been harder to be a Pokémon TCG collector. Demand is at an all-time high, and scalpers are grabbing anything and everything they can. That’s why it’s important to know how to get a leg up on the competition. Here’s how to pre-order Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals.

When Does Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals Release?

The next Pokémon TCG expansion, Destined Rivals, will arrive at retailers worldwide on May 30, 2025. It’s set to focus on the most iconic antagonists in the Pokémon series, Team Rocket, with their leader, Giovanni, being on the cover of the product alongside his Mewtwo. However, they won’t be without roadblocks in the form of trainers like Ethan and Cynthia.

Of course, before dropping a lot of money on the expansion, players will want to know what they’re hunting. Here are the cards that will be available in Destined Rivals, including all of the hits:

83 new cards tagged as Team Rocket’s

17 Pokémon ex, including 10 Trainer’s Pokémon ex

23 illustration rare Pokémon

11 special illustration rare Pokémon

Six hyper rare gold-etched cards

How To Pre-Order Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals

While it’s easy for Pokémon fans to familiarize themselves with new expansions, the trouble comes in actually acquiring it. After all, Prismatic Evolutions‘ launch was arguably the most chaotic in history, with stores being unable to keep the product in stock. It doesn’t look like things are going to change much ahead of the Destined Rivals‘ release, but there are some pre-ordering tricks that may make life easier.

The Pokémon Center will eventually open up pre-orders for Destined Rivals, and while it’s nearly impossible to determine when that will happen, it doesn’t have to be a game of chance. Turn on notifications for accounts that stay up to date with all of the Pokémon TCG releases and be ready to check out as soon as possible. Also, consider joining a group on Discord or another platform where other collectors share information. Other retailers could potentially open up pre-orders, but there’s no way to know for sure which ones. Use the same process for places like Best Buy and GameStop and visit in person to determine whether pre-orders will become available.

For those fortunate enough to have local card shops, those are usually the best spots to secure Pokémon cards early. Head to the location or call the shop on the phone and inquire about when they might make pre-orders available. Plenty of card shops also have websites and Discord channels where they share updates regarding major releases like Destined Rivals. Learn as much as possible about the shop’s process and take advantage of it to avoid waiting in ridiculous lines when the expansion drops in May and having to fight for packs alongside everyone else.

And that’s how to pre-order Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals. If you’re looking for more, here are all the cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion so far.

