It might not seem like it at a glance, but there is a prestige system in The First Descendant that allows you to reset your Descendant’s level in exchange for a reward. Here’s how to prestige in The First Descendant.

How Prestige Works in The First Descendant

For starters, The First Descendant doesn’t call the prestige system by that name directly. In fact, there’s no real name for the system at all, as it requires several steps to use. You’re able to prestige both your Descendants and weapons, but only after you have reached max rank with either. Currently, the max rank for Descendants and weapons is level 40.

In order to prestige in The First Descendant, you need to open up the Module Slots menu for a Descendant or weapon. For Descendants, this is done by going to the inventory and clicking on “Descendant Modules” at the bottom-left of the screen. For weapons, you need to click the Module icon to the right of an equipped weapon.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’re on the Module Slots menu, look on the right side of the screen for a box that says “Module Additional Settings.” Click that box, and then select the “Assign Module Socket Type” box from the pop-up that appears. The “Assign Module Socket Type” menu is where you take advantage of the prestige system in The First Descendant.

When you go to the Assign Module Socket Type menu, you can select a specific Module Slot to modify. Modifying it assigns the slot a specific socket type, which can be picked by choosing one of the five icons on the screen. The icons correspond to the Modules you can equip on a Descendant or weapon. When you assign a specific socket type to a Module, it makes it so Modules of that type have their capacity cost cut in half when they’re equipped in that specific slot.

So, for example, if you assign the Cerulean socket type (the icon shaped like a “C”) to a Module Slot, all Cerulean Modules going forward will have their capacity cost halved when they are equipped in that slot. You can see what socket type a Module is by looking at the top of its box in the Module Slot menu.

However, before you can assign a Module Socket Type, you need to acquire a Crystallization Catalyst. This is the cost of assigning a Module Socket Type to a Module Slot. For weapons, we suggest prestiging your Thunder Cage first.

Screenshots by The Escapist

If you have a Crystallization Catalyst available, you can proceed with the module socket type assignment. Doing so will reset your Descendant or weapon to level one.

I only recommend doing this when you are in the endgame of The First Descendant, as that’s when the Modules start having a higher capacity. To break it down more easily, here’s how prestiging works in The First Descendant:

Assign a Module Socket Type to a specific Module Slot for a Descendant or weapon

This uses a Crystallization Catalyst and resets your Descendant or weapon to level one

The Module Slot you assigned a Module Socket Type to now reduces specific Module’s capacities by half (i.e. 12 to 6)

The First Descendant is available now.

