The Outlaw Keycard comes in handy big time in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2, opening new areas that provide access to powerful weapons and items. However, maxing it out can be tricky. Here’s how to purchase a Deluxe Outlaw Character Service in Fortnite Chapter 6.

What Is a Deluxe Outlaw Character Service in Fortnite?

The term “Deluxe Outlaw Character Service” isn’t one that’s familiar to Fortnite players. It’s new for this season and refers to the items that Outlaws have available for purchase in the Black Markets around the map. Typically, NPCs sell one weapon or maybe some health-related items, but the Outlaws have full loadouts that players can acquire. However, it’s going to cost an arm and a leg to complete the challenge.

How To Purchase a Deluxe Outlaw Character Service in Fortnite Chapter 6

Anyone who wants to max out their Outlaw Keycard must purchase a Deluxe Outlaw Character Service, and the only way to do that is to spend the maximum amount of Gold Bars a player can hold in the game, 5,000. Those who have hit the Rare rarity on the Outlaw Keycard should have a decent amount, as they’ve been robbing Vaults consistently, but it’s hard to go one game of Battle Royale without spending Gold.

Once a player has filled up their reserves, they just need to head to one of the three Black Markets and talk to the NPC there. However, it’s important to keep in mind that each spot has a different loadout available. Here’s what each NPC is selling:

Joss’s Loadout

Holo Twister AR

Pump & Dump

Rocket Drill

Chug Jug

Two Boons

Skillet’s Loadout

Sticky Grenade Launcher

Mammoth Pistol

Kneecapper

Chug Jug

Two Boons

Keisha’s Loadout

Falcon Eye Sniper

Outlaw Shotgun

Gold Splashes

Chug Chug

Two Boons

Any player spending 5,000 Gold will want the most bang for their buck, and it’s pretty clear that Joss’s loadout offers that. Not only does it have the deadly Holo Twister AR but it also allows players to get their hands on the new Pump & Dump, which offers the ability to shoot a shotgun and SMG at the same time. The Rocket Drill is the final item that makes Joss’s loadout worthwhile, as it’s a great way to escape a battle that becomes a bit too intense.

And that's how to purchase a Deluxe Outlaw Character Service in Fortnite Chapter 6.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

