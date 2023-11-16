How to QB Slide in Madden NFL 24

Sliding with your quarterback is one of the most fundamental features of Madden NFL 24, but there are certain aspects that you need to look out for when attempting the basic function, so here is everything you need to know about the QB slide.

How QB Slide Works in Madden 24

To attempt a QB slide in Madden NFL 24, you have to tap Square or X on the PlayStation and Xbox controllers, respectively. You also have to be sure you are past the line of scrimmage. Holding the button will force your quarterback to dive instead, which may lead to a fumble, the very problem you are trying to avoid by sliding. That said, the QB slide in Madden NFL 24 may not work as advertised if the skill level of the quarterback is not good enough. Tapping the button may force the QB to do a “give up” animation, which normally only happens to non-QB players.

Related: How to Fix Draft Class Bug in Madden 24

The level of awareness a QB has in Madden NFL 24 seems to affect if they can slide properly. For instance, Lamar Jackson has no problem sliding when Square or X is tapped, but a rookie like C.J. Stroud will awkwardly tumble to the ground. In practice mode, you can ensure whether your QB can do the sliding maneuver, or if he just “gives up” and falls to the ground.

If you want to learn more about Madden 24, check out who we think are the best quarterbacks to trade for in Franchise mode. It’s obvious not all quarterbacks in the game are made the same, so it’s important to know everything about yours before heading out onto the virtual football field.

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.