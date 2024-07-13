How to Reach the Mystical Crate on Wild Dog Isle in Once Human

Wild Dog Isle is a Rosetta hotbed, but the real issue isn’t the soldiers trying to kill you; it’s getting to the Mystical Chest. Here’s how to access the Mystical Crate on Wild Dog Isle in Once Human.

How to Get to the Mystical Crate on Wild Dog Isle in Once Human

So! The Mystical Crate is in plain sight in the middle of Wild Dog Isle in Once Human. Make your way to the coordinates 6972, -7335. Once there, you’ll find yourself one, probably surrounded by soldiers, and two, at the entry of Rosetta Laboratory.

Screenshots by The Escapist

If you’ve finished the Unfinished Expedition quest, you’ve been to this building before. But the Mystical Crate is on the first floor, locked behind a glass door that requires a Rosetta V2 Access Card. This access card drops from the Elite Enemy, Rosetta Brusier.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find the Rosetta Bruiser on Wild Dog Isle

To find the Rosetta Bruiser, you’ll need to make your way to the helicopter in the middle of the base, just a little east of where the laboratory is.

I’ve found that the Bruiser’s spawn rate is finicky. Unfortunately, someone had killed mine a few minutes before I arrived, and I needed to wait approximately ten minutes before he re-spawned. You might be able to accelerate this process by using the teleportation tower and switching worlds. But, standing around and waiting isn’t a bad option either.

If you see some Rosetta soldiers and a medical drone flying around, it’s very likely that the Bruiser has spawned in. Be sure to grab the gear crate beside the helicopter after he dies.

Screenshots by The Escapist

As for beating the Bruiser, I recommend taking the high ground and peppering his helmet with bullets. Otherwise, aim for his little dome, as it’s always slightly above his shield, though it’s harder to hit. You can also try a melee build, though the Bruiser hits hard. Just wait for him to thrust forward with his shield then get behind him while he recovers to lay in some heavy hits.

Once the Bruiser goes down, he’ll drop the standard elite enemy loot along with the Access Card, which will automatically open the Mystical Crate door in the Rosetta Laboratory. I got an Icebreaker FRAG.

Once Human is available to play now.

