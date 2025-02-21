The mid-season update for Marvel Rivals Season 1 is here, and it brings new challenges along with it. While some are pretty simple, such as doing damage with new characters, others are a bit more confusing. Here’s how to read Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings in Marvel Rivals.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings in Marvel Rivals

There have been Marvel Rivals challenges in the past that have asked players to hunt down something in the game. In fact, the Chronoverse Saga Achievements for Season 1 send players on all kinds of strange missions. However, the latest quest for Midnight Features II takes things in a different direction, asking players to do a bit of reading.

Each Marvel Rivals character section has a lore section that houses information about them and their world. It’s not required homework, so it’s possible that a lot of players are missing out on extra details about their favorite heroes. Thankfully, remedying that is simple, as all players need to do is head to the Heroes screen in the main menu and then travel to the Lore section.

Related: Marvel Rivals Max Level Cap, Explained

How To Read Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings in Marvel Rivals

Heading to Black Panther’s hero page will reveal The Blood of Kings, and all players have to do to complete the challenge is click on the lore. Players also have the option to go to the Midnight Features II screen and hit the “Go” button next to the challenge, as it will take them directly to the lore and allow them to claim their reward.

While that’s all it takes to complete the challenge, it’s worth actually reading the lore because it tells an interesting tale. T’Challa travels to New York in another reality to seek out Reed Richards, who his sister, Shuri, believes can help them cure people of an ailment with the Heart-Shaped Herb. Unfortunately, the King of Wakanda meets resistance in the form of vampires. He makes quick work of them but soon comes face-to-face with their leader, Dracula, who poisons the hero and makes him question whether he should save himself or thousands of others.

And that’s how to read Black Panther Lore: The Blood of Kings in Marvel Rivals. If you’re looking for more, here are counters for all of the characters in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy