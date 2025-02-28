How To Recruit All Crew Members in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has many game mechanics centered around assembling the ultimate crew. Whether it is Pirate Coliseum battles, the side stories that require a strong crew, or just the main story, recruitment is essential. So, here’s how to recruit all crew members in Pirate Yakuza.
All Honolulu Recruits in Pirate Yakuza & How To Get Them
Honolulu is the first central open area that players unlock when completing the main story of Pirate Yakuza, and it also has the most recruits out of any area in the game. Most crew members here are easy enough to obtain, though some require more leg work and sailing than others.
|Crew Member
|How to Recruit
|Location/District
|Kazami Evolution
|Collect 10 CDs
|Aloha Beach
|Nickelle Kidnman
|Get to Pirate Rank 2
|Aloha Beach
|Osaka-chan
|Get to Pirate Rank 5
|Aloha Beach
|Yurina
|Get 100 points in the 01 darts ruleset
|Aloha Beach
|Carnal Sisters
|Obtain Pirate Rank 3
|Aloha Beach
|Sister Yoh and Yuka
|Obtain Pirate Rank 3
|Aloha Beach
|Squid Hunter Kennosuke
|Bring wild caught fried shrimp
|Aloha Beach
|Kei
|Make 30 friends on Aloha Links
|Little Tokyo
|Bartender
|Make 100 friends on Aloha Links
|Little Tokyo
|Hamago Ishikawa
|Talk while wearing Kabuki makeup
|Little Tokyo
|Hattori the Ninja
|Obtain Pirate Rank 3
|Little Tokyo
|Lumberjack Hayashida
|Give a Staminan Spark
|Little Tokyo
|Obispo
|Eat at Tropical 5 times
|Little Tokyo
|Jule
|Craft 3 cannons at Gearworks
|Little Tokyo
|Sharpshooter Takumi
|Complete the One Shot Challenge
|District Five
|Swordsman Kengoro
|Obtain Pirate Rank 4
|District Five
|Thomas the Engineer
|Collect 10 bounties
|District Five
|Alo-Happy
|Complete one Photo Rally
|West Waikiki
|Elizabeth
|Complete two Photo Rallies
|West Waikiki
|Arque Dangerous III
|Obtain Pirate Rank 4
|West Waikiki
|Kamiyama
|Collect 3 Ethereal Egestas and deliver to them.
|West Waikiki
|Hibiki
|Make 10 friends on Aloha Links
|West Waikiki
|Homeless Yamanaka
|Give a Goro Goro Awakening Beer
|Anaconda Harbor Park
|Legendary Farmer Morishita
|Give a roughly chopped stir-fried veggie bento
|Anaconda Harbor Park
|Ranko Sarutobi
|Pay off $2000 bill
|Anaconda Shopping Center
|Hammerhead
|Challenge and win a fight against them
|Anaconda Shopping Center
|Bug Professor Louis
|Deliver a Golden Dragonfly
|Sunset Park
|Charlie
|Obtain Paltinum Rank in Crazy Delivery
|Sunset Park
|Ikari
|Complete 10 Vocational School Exams
|Unabara Vocational School
|Surfer Jay
|Deliver them a Kraken-chan plush
|Red Light District
|Buisnessman Taro
|Challenge and win a fight against them
|Chinatown
All Madlantis Recruits in Pirate Yakuza & How To Get Them
Madlantis is the second area that players unlock when progressing through the main story, and most of these recruits either have to be beaten in a melee or coliseum fight or paid off. Given the kind of bad reputation that the crowd in Madlantis has, it’s unsurprising that you have to resort to more shady tactics for the potential recruits in this location.
Related: How To Get Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|Crew Member
|How to Recruit
|Location/District
|Steve
|Win the Pirate Coliseum against the Grey Pirates
|Coliseum Grounds
|Monica
|Win the Pirate Coliseum against the Tagger Pirates
|Coliseum Grounds
|Rafael
|Challenge and win a fight against them.
|Coliseum Grounds
|Robson Caetano da Silva
|Complete Beginner level in Mania in the Coliseum
|Bar District
|Arman
|Pay $!000
|Bar District
|Elena
|Pay $500 and deliver a Flower Bouqet
|Bar District
|Theo
|Pay $2000
|The Docks
|Natasha
|Obtain Pirate Rank 2
|The Docks
|Peter
|Challenge and win a fight against them.
|The Queen’s Castle
|Lucas
|Challenge and win a fight against them.
|Gaming Hall
All Goro Kingdom Animal Recruits & How To Get Them
The Goro Kingdom is built early on in the game’s story and is meant to store the animals you find throughout the game. Any animals you do recruit are sent here if they aren’t put on your support squad.
|Crew Member
|How to Recruit
|Location/District
|Allure
|Interact with while dressed in Goromi outfit
|West Waikiki
|Coco
|Talk to woman near Harbor St. Bridge
|West Waikiki
|Turtle
|Talk to men at River Street and Kaku Avenue
|West Waikiki
|The Gourmand
|Obtain wild-caught sashimi
|Anaconda
|Barkley
|Feed Barkely dog food
|Anaconda
|Alarm Cluck
|Talk to a man in the apartment area in Little Japan
|Little Japan
|Zoomies
|Talk to the man cornering the dog near the parking garage
|Shipper’s Wharf
|Sanzen
|Pay $300
|Sunset Park
|Onigiri
|Encounter the animal in the area, and it will begin the substory
|District Five
All Exchange Points Crew Members & How To Get Them
Several crew members you meet in substories will require you to exchange points earned in their games or side quests for them to be recruited. Overall, these recruits require a lot more time and effort to get them to become Goro Pirates.
|Crew Member
|Cost to Recruit
|Location/District
|Papillion Boy
|3300 Points
|Downtown Snap Points Exchange
|Patriarch Gondawara
|11000 Points
|Downtown Snap Points Exchange
|Crystal Papillion
|22000 Points
|Downtown Snap Points Exchange
|Etsuko
|10 Points
|Little Japan Fortune Exchange
|Chitose Buster Holmes
|15 Points
|Little Japan Fortune Exchange
|Famiya Sugiura
|15 Points
|Little Japan Fortune Exchange
|Kamulop
|20 Points
|Little Japan Fortune Exchange
|Matayoshi
|500 Tags
|Little Japan Gambling Hall
|Chicken Man
|1000 Tags
|Little Japan Gambling Hall
|Subaru
|500 Points
|Little Japan Open Road Shogi
|Toru Higashi
|15000 Points
|Downtown Crazy Delivery
|Gary Buster Holmes
|60000 Points
|Bang Bang Prize Exchange
|Masaharu Kaito
|90000 Points
|Bang Bang Prize Exchange
|Yappi-kun
|1500 Chips
|Bar District Caino Prize Exchange
|Sheep Man
|500 Points
|District Five pool
All Substory Recruits & How To Get Them
Several of the substories in Pirate Yakuza can lead to a new crew member joining the Goro Pirates if the entirety of the sub-story is completed. Some of these may take longer than others, but they are necessary for any completionist who wants to recruit every single character possible into the Goro Pirates.
|Crew Member
|Substory to Complete
|Idol Otaku: Gu San
|‘If I Weren’t an Idol’ substory
|Idol Otaku: Broto-Op
|‘If I Weren’t an Idol’ substory
|Idol Otaku: Mr. Six
|‘If I Weren’t an Idol’ substory
|Oka
|‘The Symbol of the City, the Street Surfer’ substory
|Robo Michio Mach
|‘The Path to Speed’ substory
|Kuroki
|‘The Sicko Snap Saga’ substory
|Ran
|‘The Fastest in Hawaii’ substory
|Russell
|‘Goro’s Heart’ substory
|Jeff
|‘Smile Again’ substory
|Hauser
|‘The Magic of Food’ substory
|Edmundo-kun
|‘The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden’ substory
|Stephanie Chan
|‘The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden’ substory
|Mameoka
|‘Coffee and Comedy’ substory
|Sorata
|‘Coffee and Comedy’ substory
|Human Bronze Statue: Bronson
|‘Man Of Bronze’ substory
|Claire
|‘I want to be your Nadeshiko’ substory
|Seiko
|‘The One’ substory
|Ena
|‘The One’ substory
|Kaho
|‘The One’ substory
|Misoshi
|‘The One’ substory
|Machko-san
|‘The One’ substory
|Ai
|‘The One’ substory
|White
|‘Corporate Compliance’ substory
|Bryan
|‘Corporate Compliance’ substory
|Shen
|‘When You Wish Upon Some Balls’ substory
|Dread Pirate Hook
|The Captain’s Return’ substory
And that is how you recruit all Crew Members in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Published: Feb 28, 2025 08:18 am