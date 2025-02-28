Forgot password
A crew morale boost in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Recruit All Crew Members in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 08:18 am

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has many game mechanics centered around assembling the ultimate crew. Whether it is Pirate Coliseum battles, the side stories that require a strong crew, or just the main story, recruitment is essential. So, here’s how to recruit all crew members in Pirate Yakuza.

All Honolulu Recruits in Pirate Yakuza & How To Get Them

Honolulu is the first central open area that players unlock when completing the main story of Pirate Yakuza, and it also has the most recruits out of any area in the game. Most crew members here are easy enough to obtain, though some require more leg work and sailing than others.

Crew MemberHow to RecruitLocation/District
Kazami EvolutionCollect 10 CDsAloha Beach
Nickelle KidnmanGet to Pirate Rank 2Aloha Beach
Osaka-chanGet to Pirate Rank 5Aloha Beach
YurinaGet 100 points in the 01 darts rulesetAloha Beach
Carnal SistersObtain Pirate Rank 3Aloha Beach
Sister Yoh and YukaObtain Pirate Rank 3Aloha Beach
Squid Hunter KennosukeBring wild caught fried shrimpAloha Beach
KeiMake 30 friends on Aloha LinksLittle Tokyo
BartenderMake 100 friends on Aloha LinksLittle Tokyo
Hamago IshikawaTalk while wearing Kabuki makeupLittle Tokyo
Hattori the NinjaObtain Pirate Rank 3Little Tokyo
Lumberjack HayashidaGive a Staminan SparkLittle Tokyo
ObispoEat at Tropical 5 timesLittle Tokyo
JuleCraft 3 cannons at GearworksLittle Tokyo
Sharpshooter TakumiComplete the One Shot ChallengeDistrict Five
Swordsman KengoroObtain Pirate Rank 4District Five
Thomas the EngineerCollect 10 bountiesDistrict Five
Alo-HappyComplete one Photo RallyWest Waikiki
ElizabethComplete two Photo RalliesWest Waikiki
Arque Dangerous IIIObtain Pirate Rank 4West Waikiki
KamiyamaCollect 3 Ethereal Egestas and deliver to them.West Waikiki
HibikiMake 10 friends on Aloha LinksWest Waikiki
Homeless YamanakaGive a Goro Goro Awakening BeerAnaconda Harbor Park
Legendary Farmer MorishitaGive a roughly chopped stir-fried veggie bentoAnaconda Harbor Park
Ranko SarutobiPay off $2000 billAnaconda Shopping Center
HammerheadChallenge and win a fight against themAnaconda Shopping Center
Bug Professor LouisDeliver a Golden DragonflySunset Park
CharlieObtain Paltinum Rank in Crazy DeliverySunset Park
IkariComplete 10 Vocational School ExamsUnabara Vocational School
Surfer JayDeliver them a Kraken-chan plushRed Light District
Buisnessman TaroChallenge and win a fight against themChinatown

All Madlantis Recruits in Pirate Yakuza & How To Get Them

Madlantis is the second area that players unlock when progressing through the main story, and most of these recruits either have to be beaten in a melee or coliseum fight or paid off. Given the kind of bad reputation that the crowd in Madlantis has, it’s unsurprising that you have to resort to more shady tactics for the potential recruits in this location.

Crew MemberHow to RecruitLocation/District
SteveWin the Pirate Coliseum against the Grey PiratesColiseum Grounds
MonicaWin the Pirate Coliseum against the Tagger PiratesColiseum Grounds
RafaelChallenge and win a fight against them.Coliseum Grounds
Robson Caetano da SilvaComplete Beginner level in Mania in the ColiseumBar District
ArmanPay $!000Bar District
ElenaPay $500 and deliver a Flower BouqetBar District
TheoPay $2000The Docks
NatashaObtain Pirate Rank 2The Docks
PeterChallenge and win a fight against them.The Queen’s Castle
LucasChallenge and win a fight against them.Gaming Hall

All Goro Kingdom Animal Recruits & How To Get Them

The Animals you can recruit as crew members in Pirate Yakuza

The Goro Kingdom is built early on in the game’s story and is meant to store the animals you find throughout the game. Any animals you do recruit are sent here if they aren’t put on your support squad.

Crew MemberHow to RecruitLocation/District
AllureInteract with while dressed in Goromi outfitWest Waikiki
CocoTalk to woman near Harbor St. BridgeWest Waikiki
TurtleTalk to men at River Street and Kaku AvenueWest Waikiki
The GourmandObtain wild-caught sashimiAnaconda
BarkleyFeed Barkely dog foodAnaconda
Alarm CluckTalk to a man in the apartment area in Little JapanLittle Japan
ZoomiesTalk to the man cornering the dog near the parking garageShipper’s Wharf
SanzenPay $300Sunset Park
OnigiriEncounter the animal in the area, and it will begin the substoryDistrict Five

All Exchange Points Crew Members & How To Get Them

Several crew members you meet in substories will require you to exchange points earned in their games or side quests for them to be recruited. Overall, these recruits require a lot more time and effort to get them to become Goro Pirates.

Crew MemberCost to RecruitLocation/District
Papillion Boy3300 PointsDowntown Snap Points Exchange
Patriarch Gondawara11000 PointsDowntown Snap Points Exchange
Crystal Papillion22000 PointsDowntown Snap Points Exchange
Etsuko10 PointsLittle Japan Fortune Exchange
Chitose Buster Holmes15 PointsLittle Japan Fortune Exchange
Famiya Sugiura15 PointsLittle Japan Fortune Exchange
Kamulop20 PointsLittle Japan Fortune Exchange
Matayoshi500 TagsLittle Japan Gambling Hall
Chicken Man1000 TagsLittle Japan Gambling Hall
Subaru500 PointsLittle Japan Open Road Shogi
Toru Higashi15000 PointsDowntown Crazy Delivery
Gary Buster Holmes60000 PointsBang Bang Prize Exchange
Masaharu Kaito90000 PointsBang Bang Prize Exchange
Yappi-kun1500 ChipsBar District Caino Prize Exchange
Sheep Man500 PointsDistrict Five pool

All Substory Recruits & How To Get Them

Several of the substories in Pirate Yakuza can lead to a new crew member joining the Goro Pirates if the entirety of the sub-story is completed. Some of these may take longer than others, but they are necessary for any completionist who wants to recruit every single character possible into the Goro Pirates.

Crew MemberSubstory to Complete
Idol Otaku: Gu San‘If I Weren’t an Idol’ substory
Idol Otaku: Broto-Op‘If I Weren’t an Idol’ substory
Idol Otaku: Mr. Six‘If I Weren’t an Idol’ substory
Oka‘The Symbol of the City, the Street Surfer’ substory
Robo Michio Mach‘The Path to Speed’ substory
Kuroki‘The Sicko Snap Saga’ substory
Ran‘The Fastest in Hawaii’ substory
Russell‘Goro’s Heart’ substory
Jeff‘Smile Again’ substory
Hauser‘The Magic of Food’ substory
Edmundo-kun‘The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden’ substory
Stephanie Chan‘The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden’ substory
Mameoka‘Coffee and Comedy’ substory
Sorata‘Coffee and Comedy’ substory
Human Bronze Statue: Bronson‘Man Of Bronze’ substory
Claire‘I want to be your Nadeshiko’ substory
Seiko‘The One’ substory
Ena‘The One’ substory
Kaho‘The One’ substory
Misoshi‘The One’ substory
Machko-san‘The One’ substory
Ai‘The One’ substory
White‘Corporate Compliance’ substory
Bryan‘Corporate Compliance’ substory
Shen‘When You Wish Upon Some Balls’ substory
Dread Pirate HookThe Captain’s Return’ substory

And that is how you recruit all Crew Members in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

