How To Recruit All Crew Members in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has many game mechanics centered around assembling the ultimate crew. Whether it is Pirate Coliseum battles, the side stories that require a strong crew, or just the main story, recruitment is essential. So, here’s how to recruit all crew members in Pirate Yakuza.

All Honolulu Recruits in Pirate Yakuza & How To Get Them

Honolulu is the first central open area that players unlock when completing the main story of Pirate Yakuza, and it also has the most recruits out of any area in the game. Most crew members here are easy enough to obtain, though some require more leg work and sailing than others.

Crew Member How to Recruit Location/District Kazami Evolution Collect 10 CDs Aloha Beach Nickelle Kidnman Get to Pirate Rank 2 Aloha Beach Osaka-chan Get to Pirate Rank 5 Aloha Beach Yurina Get 100 points in the 01 darts ruleset Aloha Beach Carnal Sisters Obtain Pirate Rank 3 Aloha Beach Sister Yoh and Yuka Obtain Pirate Rank 3 Aloha Beach Squid Hunter Kennosuke Bring wild caught fried shrimp Aloha Beach Kei Make 30 friends on Aloha Links Little Tokyo Bartender Make 100 friends on Aloha Links Little Tokyo Hamago Ishikawa Talk while wearing Kabuki makeup Little Tokyo Hattori the Ninja Obtain Pirate Rank 3 Little Tokyo Lumberjack Hayashida Give a Staminan Spark Little Tokyo Obispo Eat at Tropical 5 times Little Tokyo Jule Craft 3 cannons at Gearworks Little Tokyo Sharpshooter Takumi Complete the One Shot Challenge District Five Swordsman Kengoro Obtain Pirate Rank 4 District Five Thomas the Engineer Collect 10 bounties District Five Alo-Happy Complete one Photo Rally West Waikiki Elizabeth Complete two Photo Rallies West Waikiki Arque Dangerous III Obtain Pirate Rank 4 West Waikiki Kamiyama Collect 3 Ethereal Egestas and deliver to them. West Waikiki Hibiki Make 10 friends on Aloha Links West Waikiki Homeless Yamanaka Give a Goro Goro Awakening Beer Anaconda Harbor Park Legendary Farmer Morishita Give a roughly chopped stir-fried veggie bento Anaconda Harbor Park Ranko Sarutobi Pay off $2000 bill Anaconda Shopping Center Hammerhead Challenge and win a fight against them Anaconda Shopping Center Bug Professor Louis Deliver a Golden Dragonfly Sunset Park Charlie Obtain Paltinum Rank in Crazy Delivery Sunset Park Ikari Complete 10 Vocational School Exams Unabara Vocational School Surfer Jay Deliver them a Kraken-chan plush Red Light District Buisnessman Taro Challenge and win a fight against them Chinatown

All Madlantis Recruits in Pirate Yakuza & How To Get Them

Madlantis is the second area that players unlock when progressing through the main story, and most of these recruits either have to be beaten in a melee or coliseum fight or paid off. Given the kind of bad reputation that the crowd in Madlantis has, it’s unsurprising that you have to resort to more shady tactics for the potential recruits in this location.

Crew Member How to Recruit Location/District Steve Win the Pirate Coliseum against the Grey Pirates Coliseum Grounds Monica Win the Pirate Coliseum against the Tagger Pirates Coliseum Grounds Rafael Challenge and win a fight against them. Coliseum Grounds Robson Caetano da Silva Complete Beginner level in Mania in the Coliseum Bar District Arman Pay $!000 Bar District Elena Pay $500 and deliver a Flower Bouqet Bar District Theo Pay $2000 The Docks Natasha Obtain Pirate Rank 2 The Docks Peter Challenge and win a fight against them. The Queen’s Castle Lucas Challenge and win a fight against them. Gaming Hall

All Goro Kingdom Animal Recruits & How To Get Them

The Goro Kingdom is built early on in the game’s story and is meant to store the animals you find throughout the game. Any animals you do recruit are sent here if they aren’t put on your support squad.

Crew Member How to Recruit Location/District Allure Interact with while dressed in Goromi outfit West Waikiki Coco Talk to woman near Harbor St. Bridge West Waikiki Turtle Talk to men at River Street and Kaku Avenue West Waikiki The Gourmand Obtain wild-caught sashimi Anaconda Barkley Feed Barkely dog food Anaconda Alarm Cluck Talk to a man in the apartment area in Little Japan Little Japan Zoomies Talk to the man cornering the dog near the parking garage Shipper’s Wharf Sanzen Pay $300 Sunset Park Onigiri Encounter the animal in the area, and it will begin the substory District Five

All Exchange Points Crew Members & How To Get Them

Several crew members you meet in substories will require you to exchange points earned in their games or side quests for them to be recruited. Overall, these recruits require a lot more time and effort to get them to become Goro Pirates.

Crew Member Cost to Recruit Location/District Papillion Boy 3300 Points Downtown Snap Points Exchange Patriarch Gondawara 11000 Points Downtown Snap Points Exchange Crystal Papillion 22000 Points Downtown Snap Points Exchange Etsuko 10 Points Little Japan Fortune Exchange Chitose Buster Holmes 15 Points Little Japan Fortune Exchange Famiya Sugiura 15 Points Little Japan Fortune Exchange Kamulop 20 Points Little Japan Fortune Exchange Matayoshi 500 Tags Little Japan Gambling Hall Chicken Man 1000 Tags Little Japan Gambling Hall Subaru 500 Points Little Japan Open Road Shogi Toru Higashi 15000 Points Downtown Crazy Delivery Gary Buster Holmes 60000 Points Bang Bang Prize Exchange Masaharu Kaito 90000 Points Bang Bang Prize Exchange Yappi-kun 1500 Chips Bar District Caino Prize Exchange Sheep Man 500 Points District Five pool

All Substory Recruits & How To Get Them

Several of the substories in Pirate Yakuza can lead to a new crew member joining the Goro Pirates if the entirety of the sub-story is completed. Some of these may take longer than others, but they are necessary for any completionist who wants to recruit every single character possible into the Goro Pirates.

Crew Member Substory to Complete Idol Otaku: Gu San ‘If I Weren’t an Idol’ substory Idol Otaku: Broto-Op ‘If I Weren’t an Idol’ substory Idol Otaku: Mr. Six ‘If I Weren’t an Idol’ substory Oka ‘The Symbol of the City, the Street Surfer’ substory Robo Michio Mach ‘The Path to Speed’ substory Kuroki ‘The Sicko Snap Saga’ substory Ran ‘The Fastest in Hawaii’ substory Russell ‘Goro’s Heart’ substory Jeff ‘Smile Again’ substory Hauser ‘The Magic of Food’ substory Edmundo-kun ‘The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden’ substory Stephanie Chan ‘The Miracle Aquarium Gaiden’ substory Mameoka ‘Coffee and Comedy’ substory Sorata ‘Coffee and Comedy’ substory Human Bronze Statue: Bronson ‘Man Of Bronze’ substory Claire ‘I want to be your Nadeshiko’ substory Seiko ‘The One’ substory Ena ‘The One’ substory Kaho ‘The One’ substory Misoshi ‘The One’ substory Machko-san ‘The One’ substory Ai ‘The One’ substory White ‘Corporate Compliance’ substory Bryan ‘Corporate Compliance’ substory Shen ‘When You Wish Upon Some Balls’ substory Dread Pirate Hook The Captain’s Return’ substory

And that is how you recruit all Crew Members in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

