If you got some V-Bucks for Christmas, there are a few steps you need to complete before you can spend them all in the item shop. Here’s how to redeem a Fortnite gift card and what to use the V-Bucks on.

How to Redeem a V-Bucks Gift Card in Fortnite

The most important thing to know about redeeming a gift card in Fortnite is that you’ll need an Epic Games account. If you already play Fortnite and have your fair share of skins, don’t worry- you already have an account. If you’re new to the game, make sure to sign up before trying to redeem your code.

With all that out of the way, you’re finally ready to add the V-Bucks to your account. You can check out the steps you need to follow below:

Head to the official Fortnite website and log into your account. Hover over your account avatar and select “V-Bucks Card.” Click “Get Started.” Enter the code on the back of your gift card with no dashes and click next. Choose the platform you want to add the V-Bucks to and click confirm.

If you redeemed your code for a PC, Switch, or mobile device, the V-Bucks will be automatically added to your Fortnite account. However, if you put them on Xbox or PlayStation, another code was sent to you via email and must be added to your account on the console. Make sure you sign into an account that’s attached to your Epic Games account, but once that’s done, your V-Bucks should be present.

Related: Can You Play Fortnite on Meta Quest 2 & 3?

What to Use V-Bucks for in Fortnite

There’s never been a better time to receive V-Bucks. Currently, the item shop is chock full of great skins, such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, John Wick, and MrBeast. And if that wasn’t enough, there are LEGO skins, gear for Fortnite Festival, and cars for Rocket Racing. So, when you finally get those V-Bucks into your account, don’t spend them all in one place.

