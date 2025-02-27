How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses & Add-Ons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Pre-order bonuses are pretty commonplace in modern video games, and Monster Hunter Wilds is no exception. If you’re looking to redeem your pre-order bonuses along with other extra add-ons in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s how to do it.

Where to Get Preorder Bonuses and Items in Monster Hunter Wilds

Your bonus items can be claimed in-game once you’ve finished the tutorial section and reached your base camp in Monster Hunter Wilds. The good news is that the tutorial segment is fairly short and easy to get through, as it’s mostly just an introduction to the world and a playable cinematic bit where you’re riding through the desert to save a couple of NPCs.

After you’ve arrived at your base camp, you’ll be able to explore the facilities before embarking on your next quest. Look for the Support Desk Palico NPC named Conut, and interact with them.

This will bring up a menu with quite a few things to check out, but what you want to do is choose the Claim Content option. After choosing this, the game will take a few seconds to verify which bonus items you’re eligible to get, and you can just select each item to claim them individually.

I’ve listed all available bonuses items down below:

Layered Armor

Palico Layered Armor

Seikret Decorations

2 Gestures

Makeup/Face Paint

Pendant

2 Hairstyles

Sticker Sets

The items are all cosmetic, which means that they have no bearing on gameplay whatsoever. You’ll be able to access most items through the character customization menus for the Hunter, Palico, and the Seikret. You can also check the Add-Ons menu when interacting with Conut to see a list of everything you own in-game.

And that’s how to redeem and claim your pre-order bonuses in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

