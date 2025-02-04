How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses & Gold Edition Items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

While the offerings may seem somewhat insubstantial, every little bit counts in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Most games give away lousy freebies and pre-order bonuses, but not here. Here’s how to get your pre-order bonuses and Gold Edition items in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Getting Preorder Bonuses and Gold Edition Items in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

In order to redeem all of your freebies in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll first need to have a bed you can call your own, which will then give you access to a storage chest. All pre-order bonuses and Gold Edition items will be located inside the storage chest, which has a shared inventory, meaning that you’ll be able to access your items from multiple chests.

To get to the nearest storage chest, I recommend following the main story path when you first get out into the open-world. The Wedding Crashers main quest will task you with locating either Radovan the blacksmith or Kreyzl the miller to get into the wedding. It doesn’t matter who you pick; both Radovan and Kreyzl will give you a job, which comes with boarding in a small room that also houses a storage chest.

Interact with the chest, and you’ll be able to grab all of your items. Here’s what you can find inside:

Gallant Huntsman’s Kit: St. Hubert’s Hunting Cap, Artemis’ Crossbow, Nimrod’s Hunting Coat, Military Sword

St. Hubert’s Hunting Cap, Artemis’ Crossbow, Nimrod’s Hunting Coat, Military Sword Four Shields of Seasons

If you got the Gold Edition of the game, it’s definitely recommended that you grab your items as soon as you can. The Shields themselves are pretty solid, but the important things here are the outfits. These will drastically improve your appearance and dressing, which can make a huge difference when you’re trying to pass Speech or persuasion checks with NPCs.

And that’s how to redeem your pre-order bonuses and Gold Edition items in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

