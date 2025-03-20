How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

If you pre-ordered your copy of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll have a couple of goodies to claim near the start of the game. Here’s how to redeem your pre-order bonuses in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to Start Thrown to the Dogs in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

First off, if you pre-ordered Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll be able to take on a quest called Thrown to the Dogs. This quest becomes available once you take control of Naoe and gain access to the open-world for the first time.

Follow the quest marker on your map to find the dog, then follow it to a farm. You’ll need to look for a key located underneath a house, then return to the grave site where the dog was. After doing so, you’ll become friends with the dog and the quest will be marked as completed.

If you’re having trouble finding the key, look for a small crawlspace at the bottom of the house. Naoe can go prone and crawl in there to grab the key. It’s not immediately obvious so this can be easy to miss.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Preorder Bonuses

Upon completing Thrown to the Dogs, you’ll be rewarded with your pre-order bonuses, as listed below:

Tsuki-maru as a pet at the Hideout

1,000 XP

If the bonuses sound pretty underwhelming, that’s because they kind of are. Tsuki-maru doesn’t serve any function aside from looking cute around the Hideout, though I have to admit that getting 1,000 XP is quite a lot for the early game. It should give you a few Mastery Points to play around with, though you do still have to rank up your Knowledge in order to unlock more skills, but yeah, that’s it.

And that's how to redeem your pre-order bonuses in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

