The new survival game Once Human is attracting all sorts of players, but there are those who have been around since the beginning. They participated in betas and pre-registered for the game, and now, they want the fruits of their labor. Here’s how to redeem rewards in Once Human.
How to Redeem Beta Rewards in Once Human
Those who played the Once Human beta are eligible for some sweet rewards, including the Scarlet Dragon skin, the “Pioneer” Avatar Background, and Fizzy Pop. However, there are a few steps to follow before those items can be added to the inventory:
- Log into Once Human through the LoadingBay launcher using the same email from the beta
- Check that same email for a redemption code
- Load up the game and redeem the code
- Check Once Human’s mailbox to finalize the process
It’s important to note that the beta rewards are not available through Steam or the Epic Games Store; Once Human must be launched through LoadingBay to begin the redemption process.
Related: How to Unlock and Use the Wish Machine in Once Human
How to Redeem Pre-Registration Rewards in Once Human
The process for getting pre-registration rewards is a lot less fickle than the beta one. All players have to do is vist the Once Human website and follow the instructions below:
- Head to the pre-registartion rewards section and click the button
- Select the device that’s going to house Once Human and enter email and location
- Submit all of the information
With all of that out of the way, the pre-registration rewards should be ready to use. Here’s a list of everything available:
- Activator x10
- Adrenaline Shot x1
- AKM Skin Kraken
- Canned Lunch Meat x3
- Dragon’s Grip Gloves
- Energy Drink x3
- Energy Link x600
- Energy Link x400
- Grenade x3
- Meta Cap
- Molotov Cocktail x5
- Projection Generator x5
- Sanity Gummy x5
- Surprise Furniture
And that’s how to redeem rewards in Once Human.
Once Human is available now.