How to Redeem the Google Play Pokemon GO Research

Amazon Prime customers have enjoyed Pokemon GO perks for a while, and now it appears that the Google Play store is getting in on the fun. Throughout July and August 2024, players can redeem exclusive Pokemon GO research using their Google Play points.

What is the Google Play Pokemon GO Research?

As part of a Pokemon GO Fest 2024 promotion, Google Play is offering an exclusive Timed Partner Research in the game. The special research is available for 10 Google Play Points. It has four parts and will be available to complete until September 2024.

How to Redeem the Google Play Points Pokemon GO Research

Members of the Google Play Points rewards system can spend 10 points to receive the exclusive research by going to the Google Play store. It is only available to players located in the United States through the Google Play store. So, players on Apple devices are out of luck with this one.

You will find the Pokemon GO research reward in the Play Points Tickets section of the app, under the Perks tab. Click on the Pokemon GO research from there, and you should be able to redeem your points for this perk.

Redeeming the points will get you a code, which you can then enter at the Pokemon GO Web Store to redeem the reward. After entering the code, you will see the Partner Research: Google Play Points tasks in the Events section of your Research menu.

All Tasks and Rewards for the Google Play Pokemon GO Research

Here are the rewards that Android users have discovered for the special research thus far, according to Reddit.

Tier 1 Tasks & Rewards

Task Reward Make 20 Curveball Throws Flabebe Encounter Catch 30 Pokemon Flabebe Encounter Send 5 Gifts, with a Sticker on Each Flabebe Encounter Complete all tasks in this tier 1 Incense

1 Lucky Egg

1 Golden Razz Berry

Tier 2 Tasks & Rewards

Task Reward Use 20 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon Stunky Encounter Catch 12 Different Species of Pokemon Stunky Encounter Explore 5 KM Stunky Encounter Complete all tasks in this tier 1 Poffin

1 Revive

1 Max Potion

Tier 3 Tasks & Rewards

Task Reward Power Up Pokemon 5 Times Deino Encounter Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts Deino Encounter Earn 2 Candy Walking with Your Buddy Deino Encounter Complete all tasks in this tier 1 Incubator

20 Great Balls

20 Ultra Balls

Tier 4 Tasks & Rewards

Task Reward Claim Reward Stickers Claim Reward Stickers Claim Reward Stickers Claim all rewards in this tier 10,000 XP

Charcadet Encounter

10,000 Stardust

Many Android users who play Pokemon GO say this reward is well worth the 10 points, especially given the Charcadet encounter awaiting trainers at the end.

