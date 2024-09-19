How To Reduce Squalor in Frostpunk 2

While trying to keep your city alive in Frostpunk 2, you must deal with various crises, such as Squalor. This status effect can negatively impact your survival if you don’t learn how to get it under control.

How To Remove Squalor in Frostpunk 2

Squalor is a negative status effect your city can have when you have too much pollution in Frostpunk 2. You do not want to have this debuff and you’ll want to at least try to keep it down since it can cause Diseases, slow Population Growth, and hasten your District breakdown.

Here’s how you can reduce Squalor:

Obtain More Materials

The best way to reduce Squalor is by ensuring that you meet the demand for Materials needs. You can see this resource on the top right and it has the icon shape of a cube. Building Extraction Districts above Frozen Forests or Iron Ore locations is the primary method to get this resource.

Besides that, you can also get more Materials by unlocking Sawmills and Foundries in the Idea Tree’s Resources section. Another way is to place Maintenance Hubs near Districts to reduce the amount of Materials they require to operate. Lastly, you can also get more of this resource by going on expeditions and exploring areas that contain Materials.

Smart District Placement

Besides reducing Squalor in Frostpunk 2, you should also know how to prevent it from going up. Besides ensuring your city has ample Materials, you also need to be careful with how you place your buildings. Although putting Districts near each other can increase heat, you don’t want to place factories near housing. Even though you will still get the heat bonus, you will increase your Squalor points.

Building Filtration Towers & Waste Management Facilities

At some point, your city will get too big, and even if you meet the demand for Materials, you will increase your Squalor. To remedy this issue, you can unlock Filtration Towers and Waste Management Facilities. You can place Filtration Towers in expanded Housing Districts, while Waste Management Facilities can only be built in Industrial Districts.

Disabling Districts

If you are still struggling with getting Squalor under control in Frostpunk 2, there is one last-ditch resort you can use. This will likely occur in the later chapters when your city gets very big. When you need extra time to build more Filtration Towers or Waste Management Facilities, you can temporarily reduce your Squalor by turning off certain Districts causing this issue. Of course, this is only a bandaid fix, and you must use the borrowed time to stop this crisis.

