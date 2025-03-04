How to Reroll Race in Arcane Lineage – Best Race Guide

You might have noticed that unlike other Roblox RPGs, Arcane Lineage doesn’t have a Race reroll button in the character select and character stat menus. Instead, there are three special ways to reroll your Race in-game and via a different character slot. Here’s how to reroll Race in Arcane Lineage.

Race Reroll Guide in Arcane Lineage

You get a random Race per character slot and there are three ways to reroll your Race in Arcane Lineage:

Buy a New Character Slot : In the main menu, click on Slots where you can buy a new character slot for 150 Robux. Once you buy a new slot, that slot will get a random Race. Note that you stop getting Soul Points for upgrades on your fifth slot and beyond.

: In the main menu, click on Slots where you can buy a new character slot for 150 Robux. Once you buy a new slot, that slot will get a random Race. Note that you stop getting Soul Points for upgrades on your fifth slot and beyond. Purgatory Reroll : When you lose all your lives and wipe, you go to Purgatory. Talk to the ethereal bodyless black flame creature and choose the “I wish to be born anew” option to reroll your Race for the next life for 125 Robux.

: When you lose all your lives and wipe, you go to Purgatory. Talk to the ethereal bodyless black flame creature and choose the “I wish to be born anew” option to reroll your Race for the next life for 125 Robux. Lineage Shard: At Level 20 you can use a Lineage Shard to wipe your slot and reroll your Race. You can buy a Lineage Shard with gold from the ??? Mysterious Dullahan Man who spawns exactly every XX:00 server hour in the main town and remains there for 10 minutes. Note that he won’t spawn at 00:00. He can spawn next to the Guild Mission Board in the center, across from the Blacksmith area and across from the Training Grounds hole. Alternatively, Lineage Shards are also a Dice Roll drop from Yar’Thul the Blazing Dragon boss in Mount Thul.

Note that all methods for rerolling your Race require you to start with a new wiped character.

Best Races in Arcane Lineage

Unlike many other Roblox games and RPGs that have power scalings for Races based on rarity, this isn’t the case for Arcane Lineage. All Races in Arcane Lineage are great for specific builds. In our Best Race and Class Combos guides, I go in-depth and analyze which Races are the best for which classes. This is determined by which Race abilities scale with specific stats or what abilities work well with specific classes. Check out that guide for the best Race for each class.

Should You Reroll Race in Arcane Lineage

Rerolling your Race wipes your character. I wouldn’t recommend rerolling your Race based on rarity since all rarities are great for a specific build. Therefore, if you have a build that works well with your current Race meaning the Race abilities scale with your stat or work well with your class, then don’t reroll Race. However, if you went through our Race and Class combos guide and find that your Race doesn’t work well with your class then it’s worth it to reroll. Wiping isn’t that big of a deal if your new Race will suit your build much better.

That’s it for my guide on how to reroll Race in Arcane Lineage. For more Arcane Lineage guides, check out our class tier list.

