The second set of challenges for Midnight Features II in Marvel Rivals focuses on the hero Squirrel Girl. However, while some tasks are simple, like doing damage as the furry Duelist, one is a bit more complicated. Here’s how to rescue Ratatoskr in Central Park in Marvel Rivals.

Who Is Ratatoskr in Marvel Rivals?

If you want to complete the Midnight Features II challenges to claim your rewards, you’re going to have to familiarize yourself with Ratatoskr. While the Investigation claims that the citizens of New York are concerned that Squirrel Girl turned into some kind of monster, Ratatoskr is actually an Asgardian beast that takes the form of a squirrel. She carried messages for the people of Asgard for a long time but has escaped on numerous occasions and wreaked havoc.

This time around, Ratatoskr finds herself in the middle of Dracula-controlled New York and needs a little help getting out. It’s up to you to do the job, of course, but you need to know what it entails if you want to stand any chance of getting it done.

How To Rescue Ratatoskr in Central Park in Marvel Rivals

Like Midtown at the start of Season 1, Central Park acts as the special map for Season 1.5. Players can choose to play this map whenever they like, unlike the other locations in Quick Match and Competitive, which are chosen randomly. Unfortunately, despite Central Park having flexibility, it’s going to take a bit of luck to rescue Ratatoskr five times quickly in Marvel Rivals.

Whether you’re on the attacking or defending side, you’ll notice a giant squirrel chained up in the middle of the map when you play in Central Park. That’s Ratatoskr, and to rescue her, you’re going to have to be on the attacking side. Central Park works like any other Convoy map, so you and your team are going to have to head to Ratatoskr’s location and fill up the bars until she’s free. However, that’s only half the battle, as you also have to transport her to the other side of the map to win the match.

It’s going to take a lot of work, especially because there’s no way to guarantee you end up on the right side. You’re going to have to play Central Park as many times as it takes to free Ratatoskr five times. And it’s important to remember that the Central Park mode is only around for a limited time, as are the Midnight Features II challenges, meaning you can’t put the task off for too long. Thankfully, there are plenty of other Midnight Features III quests you can knock out while you work on getting the squirrel back home.

And that’s how to rescue Ratatoskr in Central Park in Marvel Rivals. If you’re looking for more, here are counters for all of the characters in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

