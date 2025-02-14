How to Respec in Avowed

Tired of how your character in Avowed is playing? I get it! Sometimes, you roll the wrong class and put stuff into attributes you really come to hate. That’s why in this article, I’m going to explain how you can respec and change your stats in Avowed.

How to Respec Your Character in Avowed (& When You Want To)

When you first start a game, it’s really difficult to know exactly what kind of character you’re going to enjoy playing the most. That’s where respecing comes in. If you find that you’re just not enjoying how your character is playing, you should try and respec them. I found this especially important in Avowed, where I wanted to initially go full wizard, only to find myself getting rocked, so I changed into something of a spellsword. Later in Avowed, you may want to respec to maximize your effectiveness in battle and get the build of your dreams.

How to Respec Your Abilities in Avowed

To respec in Avowed, open up the menu and navigate to the “Abilities” section. Towards the bottom of the screen, you’ll see an option to “Reset Points.” The initial cost is 100 Copper Skeyt, which does go up as you play the game. Hit the associated button, confirm, and pay the price listed price. This will remove all your ability points across all of the skill trees, except the “Godlike,” which cannot be changed. Instead, you get those abilities via in-game choices.

How to Respec Your Attributes in Avowed

Let’s say your happy with your abilities, but not with your attributes, or maybe you’re just trying to change everything all at once. To respec your attribute points in Avowed, open the menu and navigate to the “Character” section.

Towards the bottom, under all of the attribute names, you’ll see a button you can press and an associated cost. Like with Abilities, the cost will increase over time. The initial cost is 100 Copper Skeyt. Hit the associated button, pay the cost, and bask in your recovered Attribute points.

How to Respec Your Companion in Avowed

If you’re looking to respec your companion in Avowed, open up the menu and go to the Abilities section. Navigate over to the “Companions” tab. Beneath the name of your companion, you’ll see an icon indicating that by hitting the shown button, you’ll be able to exchange the relevant amount of Copper Skeyt. Hit that button and confirm the choice. That will get you all of that character’s points back.

As a note, you’ll have to respec each different companion individually.

And that’s how to respec in Avowed.

Avowed is available now.

