How to Restore Max Health in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:00 am
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a pretty punishing game, even if it might not seem that way at first glance. Health management can be a serious struggle, especially if you’re not fully recovered by the time you enter your next fight. Here’s how to restore your max health in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Permanent Health Loss Explained

As you continue fighting and taking damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you might’ve noticed that your health bar doesn’t get replenished all the way up to the maximum when you heal. In fact, you might start to realize that a portion of the health bar has been greyed out, effectively lowering your maximum health.

Essentially, as you take more damage in Dragon’s Dogma 2, your maximum health bar starts to chip away, effectively making your healing spells and items less potent. All curative items will only recover up to whatever the current maximum is. The good news is that there are a couple ways to restore your maximum health easily in the game.

Restoring Maximum Health in Dragon’s Dogma 2

camping in dragon's dogma 2

The are two main ways of recovering your maximum health in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as listed below:

  • By resting properly at an inn or at camp
  • By using a Wakestone

First, you can spend money to stay the night at an inn, or you can set up camp at a campsite out in the open-world. Whichever you choose, resting at one of these spots will allow you to get your full health bar back.

The other way is to use a Wakestone, though this only applies if your character’s health bar gets fully depleted. If you have a Wakestone in your inventory, you’ll have the option to use it when your character dies. This will bring them back to life, and you’ll also get your maximum health back. Considering how scarce Wakestones can be, though, I’d recommend trying to save them for really tough encounters.

And that’s how you can restore your max health in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].