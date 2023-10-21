While playing through levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you’ll come across poor dehydrated plants that need your aid, and in this guide we’ll be covering how to help them out and why you’d want to.

How to Revive Dehydrated Plants in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

When ever you come across the poor wilted looking plants in Super Mario Bros. Wonder you may have been curious about how you can bring them back to life. To do so you’ll need to make use of one of the new power-ups in the game Elephant Mario. Once you’ve transformed in the chunky elephant version of Mario you’ll just need to have a look around the level for a source of water. There are often a group of pipes or a fountain spouting a constant steam.

If you jump in the water source whilst elephant Mario, you’ll be able to scoop up a bunch and store it inside your trunk! You’ll then just need to transport this back over to where you found the dehydrated plant. Use the Y button on your controller to then spray the water on the plant. It’ll pop back to life and rewards you with either gold coins or purple coins for your efforts, nice!

Just make sure you don’t attack anything or get hit on your way back to the plant or you could end up losing the water you’ve got stored up. If you do, you’ll just have to go back and collect more which isn’t a big deal. That’s how you can help revive the dehydrated plants in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. You’ll just need the elephant power up and some water and you’re good to go!

