Fortnite players ready to continue the Outlaws Story Quests are being met with a strange request. The game is asking them to complete a Community Quest to gain The Outlaw Keycard, which is a new feature. Here’s how to rob Vaults and Cases alongside the Fortnite community.

How To Rob Vaults and Cases Alongside the Fortnite Community

In addition to the Outlaw Midas skin, the midseason update for Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 includes the addition of the Outlaw Keycard challenge tab. It doesn’t provide a lot of information other than that once quests are done, the keycard will increase in rarity and unlock new areas and services in Battle Royale. That’s making players scratch their heads, especially because the next batch of Story Quests are unavailable until the task is done.

Well, it appears that the process is pretty simple, with players having to head into Battle Royale games and rob Fletcher Kane of everything he’s worth by hitting Vaults and Cases. It’s a bit like the Doctor Doom boss, which showed up in Fortnite and forced players to band together to take him down. It didn’t take all that long to send Doom packing, but Chapter 6, Season 2’s Community Quest seems a bit more involved.

The first major indicator of that is that The Escapist went into Battle Royale and robbed a Vault right after landing. The challenge’s completion bar didn’t even budge, meaning players are unable to take matters into their own hands and will have to wait for more players to get their hands on some gold.

The other thing that makes it seem as if players shouldn’t get their hopes up about completing the Community Quest that asks everyone to rob vaults fast is the fact that the next set of Fortnite Outlaw Quests doesn’t drop until March 25th. That’s a two-week break, so it appears that the powers that be at Fortnite believe it could take as long as a week for the community to get the job done. That’s likely going to be a tough pill to swallow for some, but with the Golden Gunslinger Quests now available, there’s plenty to dive into, even without more Outlaw Quests.

And that’s how to rob Vaults and Cases alongside the Fortnite Community. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

