How to Romance a Zoi & Get Married in inZOI

inZOI is a life simulation game, which naturally means that you’ll be able to get into a romantic relationship with other NPCs, get married, and even start a whole family. Here’s how you can romance and get married to a Zoi in inZOI.

inZOI Romance Guide

If you’ve played The Sims before, you’ll be pretty familiar with how romance works in inZOI, though there are a couple other new unique systems you need to be aware of. For starters, you can have three different types of relationships with a Zoi: business, friendship, and romantic. If you’re planning on getting into a romantic relationship with a Zoi, you need to go the romance route.

After selecting the romance route, there’s still a couple ways to define the relationship. For instance, you can ask the Zoi to be your true love, or tell them that you’re not really looking for anything serious. As you can see, relationships are a lot more nuanced in inZOI than you might initially expect, but I’ll walk you through the whole thing.

Pick Romantic Conversation Options

First things first, start talking to a Zoi of your choosing. Once you’ve gotten all the niceties out of the way and you’ve gotten to know what their Traits, values, marital status, and employment status are, it’s time to turn on the charm.

Click on a Zoi you want to romance to bring up a bunch of dialogue options, then click on More. From here, click on the Romance category and pick any of the options here. I’d recommend starting simple, like using a pickup line or exploring more romantic topics of conversation before becoming physically affectionate.

Keep choosing these romantic conversation options and keep an eye on your relationship meter with that Zoi. The romance bar should gradually increase and you’ll become Mutual Crushes if all goes well. After that, you can start asking them out on a date or planning a date with them. As long as you keep picking the romantic options, your romance bar will increase and your relationship will develop.

At this point, you’ll be able to ask them to either be your true love and get into a relationship with them, or tell them you’re not looking for anything serious and keep things casual.

Get Married

If you become true loves with another NPC in inZOI, you’ll eventually be able to propose to them through the romantic conversation options. This will allow you to either get married on the spot, or pick a date and plan your wedding where you can invite all of your friends to attend.

After getting married, you can then choose to either move into that Zoi’s house, have them move in with you, or look for an entirely new house altogether.

Other Things to Keep in Mind

There are a few things you need to consider when romancing a Zoi. First, if your Traits are inherently incompatible, then it might take a lot more time to build that romantic relationship, or any sort of relationship with them, really.

Second, make sure to ask about their marital status as this will also let you know if they’re attracted to your gender or sexual identity. If they’re not, they won’t get into a relationship with you no matter how hard you try.

And that’s everything you need to know about romance and getting married in inZOI. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

